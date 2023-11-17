"I almost quit baseball to pursue soccer full time" - Devin Williams credits grandpa for saving his MLB dream

Milwaukee Brewers star Devin Williams made his MLB debut in 2019 and just a year later was named the National League's Rookie of the Year and Relief Pitcher of the Year.

In a recent interview with mlb.com, Williams disclosed why he did not choose soccer and how his grandfather helped him save his MLB dream. He said:

"To be honest with you, I played everything as a kid. I wanted to play soccer. I almost quit baseball in the eighth grade to play soccer year round. I would play half and half. But my grandfather [Doug Mottert] wouldn’t let me play [just soccer]. He said, 'If you don’t play baseball, I won’t pay for soccer.' So then I stuck with baseball. Two years after that, I was getting offers [from colleges to play baseball]. I kind of made my decision from it."

Williams also revealed that his grandparents played a major role in his upbringing and he felt really loved. He added:

"I was raised by a single mother, along with them. They had a huge role raising me from the time I was born. They made sure I had everything I needed. I felt loved and all of those things. I owe them a lot."

Devin Williams' million dollar contract with the Brewers

Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One

The Milwaukee Brewers and Devin Williams agreed to a one-year contract worth $3,350,000, which included a $3,350,000 guarantee and an average salary of $3,350,000 per year.

Williams signed his first deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013 and received a $1,017,300 signing bonus. He then agreed to a one-year, $555,000 pre-arbitration deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

Subsequently, he signed a one-year, $566,300 pre-arbitration deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020. Devin Williams inked a one-year, $681,100 pre-arbitration deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 as well.

Following that, he agreed to a $714,500 pre-arbitration deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2022 campaign.

