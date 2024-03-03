“I am a big ASAP Rocky fan” - Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong chooses his top artist for all new walk-up tune in 2024

Chicago Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong is gearing up for the 2024 MLB season. The outfielder recently revealed which artist and song he would choose for his walk-up tune this year.

In a video posted by the MLB on Instagram, several players were asked about their walk-up songs for the season. When the clip moved to Crow-Armstrong, he was spotted with blue-dyed hair and said:

"I was thinking Yao Ming by Gunna or Canal Street by ASAP Rocky. I'm a big ASAP Rocky fan."

Crow-Armstrong made his MLB debut for the Cubs on Sept. 11 last year, against the Colorado Rockies. He entered the game in the seventh inning as a pinch runner but was caught stealing third base.

In his rookie season, Crow-Armstrong played 13 games for Chicago and recorded three runs and one RBI across 14 at-bats. The 21-year-old is yet to get his first hit in the Majors and will be hoping that it comes soon in 2024.

Pete Crow-Armstrong contract: How much does the outfielder earn with the Chicago Cubs?

As per reports from Spotrac, Pete Crow-Armstrong signed a one-year contract worth $720,000 with the Chicago Cubs in Sept. 2023. However, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reported that the player might not get too many opportunities in the 2024 season.

Crow-Armstrong was picked by the New York Mets as the 19th overall selection in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft. He joined the team on a $3.4 million signing bonus.

He made his Minor League debut in 2021, with the St. Lucie Mets of the Low-A Southeast League. On July 30, the Mets traded Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs in exchange for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams.

Although Crow-Armstrong made his MLB debut for the Cubs last year, it remains to be seen how he will be used by the organization moving forward. The Cubs finished second in the NL Central last season, with an 83-79 record. However, they failed to make it to the playoffs.

