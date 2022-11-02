Houston Astros star Jose Altuve's awkward stares at Donald Trump during the team's White House visit in 2018 went viral.

On March 12, 2018, the Houston Astros paid a visit to the White House to be honored for their 2017 World Series win. Altuve, who was standing in the front row behind then-president Donald Trump, was spotted by the camera with an unflinching facial expression that took social media by storm.

Barstool News Network @BarstoolNewsN Jose Altuve looks pumped to be at the White House Jose Altuve looks pumped to be at the White House https://t.co/8vNmaumhIb

Altuve explained the reasons for his expression in an interview with the Houston Chronicle, saying:

"The president was talking. What do you want me to do? I was just standing there listening. It was an honor to be there. If I didn't want to go, I just wouldn't go."

He added:

"I'm (standing) behind the president, probably one of the most important guys in the world. I can't be laughing or doing stupid things while he's talking. I need to listen."

Jake Kaplan @jakemkaplan More Altuve: "I'm (standing) behind the president, probably one of the most important guys in the world. I can't be laughing or doing stupid things while he's talking. I need to listen." More Altuve: "I'm (standing) behind the president, probably one of the most important guys in the world. I can't be laughing or doing stupid things while he's talking. I need to listen."

Donald Trump acknowledged Jose Altuve's efforts in World Series 2017

In March 2018, Donald Trump addressed Jose Altuve's performances in the 2017 World Series. Trump began his speech by saying:

"Welcome to the White House, the 2017 World Series champion...the Houston Astros. And what a team because I watched our Yankees and the Yankees were good and they were tough. They were about as tough as anybody. But you guys were just a little bit tougher."

"Game 7 of the World Series one of the most greatest baseball games anybody has ever seen."

As the former president continued his tribute, he brought up Jose's name.

"Who could forget the amazing Jose Altuve? Where's Jose?"

Next, he turned around and shook hands with Altuve, who was standing just behind him.

"He's much taller than I thought. Unbelievable. That's a hell of a team. Congratulations Jose. What you've done is incredible.!"

The Astros are competing in the World Series this year as well, against the Philadelphia Phillies, and America is waiting with bated breath to find out who will get the ring.

