"I am in my car...my wife gets mad at me" - When Aaron Judge revealed how Samantha Bracksieck was left annoyed by his game-day ritual

For his entire professional career, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has relied on his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, as his chief source of support. However, that does not mean that the pair agree on everything.

During a 2023 interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Judge spoke about one of his usual pre-game situations with Samantha. Explaining how he gets his wife to preview possible walk-up songs.

Judge said:

"I make a whole playlist. I have about 30 or 40 songs. I'm in my car. My wife gets mad at me, I'll be sitting there and I'll be like, 'Ok, this one. Now batting, number 99, Aaron Judge," and play it and then you know start it over and I'll be like 'What'd you think? Was that it? Ok, next one.'"

Judge and Samantha have reportedly been in a relationship since 2014, two years before Judge made his New York Yankees debut, although their connection goes back even further. After originally dating in high school, the pair rekindled their romance and married in late 2021 at a ceremony in Hawaii.

Bound together by their shared Christian faith, Samantha has been a regular spectator throughout her husband's career. A tennis fan who holds a degree in Kinesiology from Fresno State, Judge and his wife have been very active in charity, often donating both of their time to ALL RISE - Aaron Judge's foundation for youth.

Although Judge's 58 home runs during the regular season led MLB, the 6-foot-7 outfielder caught criticism for his postseason performance. Judge hit a paltry .184 as his Yankees were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Aaron Judge has credited Samantha every step of the way

When they first met, Aaron Judge was a hopeful young baseball player, now he is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. After his record-setting $360 million deal with the Yankees in 2022, Judge thanked Samantha:

"Thank you to everybody, my wife, Samantha, [My wife and I] came to the decision that was in our hearts, which is we belong in New York, we belong in this city."

As a pair, Judge and his wife have done some terrific work to help out youth and inspire fans. Even after the let-down Fall Classic results, Yankees fans still see Judge as their captain.

