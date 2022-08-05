"I don’t know how Altuve became the poster boy for the cheating scandal" "F**k Altuve" - MLB Reddit refuses to let Jose Altuve forget about Astros cheating scandal despite winning Heart and Hustle Award

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve is in the headlines yet again. This comes after he was named the Astros' recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award. One player on every MLB team who “demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game" receives this award. This is Altuve's second time receiving this award, winning it back in 2021.

Altuve is currently having nothing short of another great season. In 89 games played with Houston, he is batting .280, slugging .510, with an OPS of .876. He also has 19 home runs and 21 doubles on the year. His efforts this season led to his eighth MLB All-Star appearance last month.

Jose Altuve is likely the recipient of this award for two main reasons. First, he has put up impeccable stats this season and across his career. Second, he always gives 100 percent. Standing 5'6" tall, Altuve performs among the best while being among the shortest players in the MLB.

Perhaps what Jose Altuve is best known for, however, was the Astros cheating scandal in 2017. It was confirmed that the team had an intricate sign stealing system using illegal cameras and trash cans.

This made it possible for the hitters to know what pitch was coming. Since Altuve was the best player for Houston at the time, most of the blame goes to him.

There were rumors that Altuve was wearing a buzzer after he hit a walkoff homer to send the Astros to the World Series. Although this has never been confirmed, many fans believe it to be true.

Despite the cheating scandal, Jose Altuve has had a special career in Major League Baseball. Let's take a look into what Altuve has done so far in his career.

Jose Altuve is the best second baseman of this generation

Altuve has spent 12 seasons in the MLB, and has established himself as one of the best second basemen in recent history. He has a career .306 batting average, with a .824 OPS. He also is already approaching 2000 career hits, and has had multiple 200+ hit seasons. If he keeps it up, he could possibly reach the prestigious 3000 Hit Cub.

Jose Altuve has been named to eight All-Star games, and has five Silver Slugger awards. He also has an underrated glove, having won a Gold Glove back in 2015. In addition, he won the American League MVP award in 2017. Along with everything, he is one of the best playoff performers in recent history.

