"I don’t need a number" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton opened up about prioritizing happiness over weighing herself

Kate Upton has spent a long time as a model, which often means she's had to monitor what she eats and how much she weighs. Part of her journey as a person has, according to her, been shedding that ideology and embracing the idea that her happiness in her own skin is what matters.

She confirmed this in May 2017 when she spoke with Allure. Upton still wanted to stay in shape, but she admitted that her desire was to be happy not to reach a certain goal. She said:

“I’m not trying to be fit for a number on a scale. Whenever I’m happiest, I try to maintain that. I don’t need a number.”

She added:

“That’s why you eat healthy and work out, to feel your best. You always have struggles. It’s not like I always feel my best. Everybody has moments where they don’t feel confident in a bikini. It’s what we’re striving for: self-love. We work our way up. When I don’t feel my best, that’s OK.”

Upton is still involved in modeling, though not as much. She featured on the cover of the 60th issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Kate Upton once expounded on her relationship with weight, fitness

Kate Upton has been modeling and acting since she was 15 in 2008. Since then, she's done quite a lot of work and understood quickly how important weight was to the field. It just wasn't always as vital to her.

The now-wife of Justin Verlander continued, saying she's not above treating herself to something that might ordinarily be detrimental to a weight-loss plan via Allure.

"I try to eat healthy and work out and keep up a healthy lifestyle. But if I want a treat, I allow myself that freedom," she said.

Upton said she was, at the time, doing weight-training-based workouts to raise her metabolism, thus allowing her to eat more and enjoy the food she was eating. This interview was done shortly before she married the San Francisco Giants pitcher.

At the time, she added that she wasn't interested in doing any weight-loss regimens to get ready for her wedding, saying:

“I never get on a scale because you can’t judge yourself for how much you weigh. What really matters is how good I feel.”

The supermodel revealed at the time that her world was all about weight, so it was challenging to find the happy medium there.

“Honestly, because coming from the fashion world, weight — when I first started modeling — was very important," Upton said. "How much you weighed, how much you needed to lose, whatever it was."

Upton also acknowledged that it was "insinuated" at all times that she needed to keep losing weight, but she eventually got to a place where she was happy, and that was what mattered to her the most.

