David Segui, a former first baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, blasted the MLB in July 2019 for demonizing him after he admitted to taking PEDs.

12 years after admitting to using PEDs, he slammed MLB for penalizing and condemning steroid users but not enforcing any stringent standards for turning to "drugs of abuse."

As per USA Today, David said:

“You can smoke weed, crack, or shoot heroin and we’ll protect that guy and his right to privacy, but God forbid you take something to heal or benefit your body and become a better athlete or player. Then, they portray you as taking an evil substance."

He added:

“I should have put myself in therapy and told baseball I have a disease. My disease is that I’m addicted to steroids. Then I could have had a press conference, and cried, and they could have had a GoFundMe for pitiful David."

“I don’t smoke weed, smoke crack, shoot up heroin, or take any of the street drugs, but because I used steroids, I’m demonized.’’

David acknowledged using anabolic steroids and taking the prescribed human growth hormone in 2006, prior to the 2007 Mitchell Report's publication.

David Segui mentioned how Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) gives him an energy boost

The 56-year-old David Segui said in the same interview with USA Today that he has been receiving testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) since his playing days and has no qualms about admitting that it provides him with extra energy.

“I’ve been doing testosterone therapy since I’ve been playing. And I do it now. You feel more energy. When you work out, you’ll see better results. I feel so much better. It’s awesome."

MLB, though, strongly disagrees. The drug policy in Major League Baseball regarding instances of positive steroid tests is as follows:

First Positive Test Result: 80 Game Suspension

Second Positive Test Result: 162 Game Suspension (The Entire Season, Including The Postseason)

Third Positive Test Result: Lifetime Ban

