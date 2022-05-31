"I f*****g love watching Yordan Alvarez bat", "Cuban Missile alert in the Bay Area" - MLB Reddit reacts to Houston Astros DH's second home run of the game

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez might be one of the most powerful hitters in Major League Baseball today. Alvarez already has 12 home runs on the season, and they have been some absolute blasts.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander 2 SWINGS. 900 FEET WORTH OF HOMERS. YORDAN ALVAREZ.



2 SWINGS. 900 FEET WORTH OF HOMERS. YORDAN ALVAREZ. https://t.co/6Sw0STBuCi

"2 SWINGS. 900 FEET WORTH OF HOMERS. YORDAN ALVAREZ" - @Ben

Yordan Alvarez hit two nukes for the Houston Astros in today's game against the Oakland Athletics, with the distances adding up to over 900 feet. It is no surprise that fans on Reddit had such strong reactions toward these blasts.

Houston Astros fans go crazy over Alvarez blasts

"Cuban Missile alert in the Bay Area!" - @OutdoorFogger

Aroldis Chapman is not the only Cuban missile in the league anymore. Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros has made his case for the second Cuban missile in the MLB, but, this time, on the offensive side of the ball.

"More feet of home runs than there are people in the stadium" - @NoSleepTIll-Brooklyn

Sadly, this is somewhat accurate because they are playing at Oakland. The attendance for the Oakland Athletics is at an all-time low, with more fans going to their Triple-A affiliate instead!

"I have no words for this man, hes been very unlucky this season too. Most times hes hitting balls too hard and hes crushing everything right to fielders. Im glad hes getting some to go where fielders cant be" - @YaBoiWhit

Yordan Alvarez has put up some pretty good numbers so far this season with a .253 batting average with an .888 OPS. However, these numbers would improve greatly if Alvarez just had some luck on his side. He hits the ball hard all the time; it just happens to be right at fielders.

"Yordan with the 1st and 4th longest home runs of the season for the Astros in the same game" - @bantha121

The craziest part of this is that Alvarez hit one even farther earlier in this game. In the fourth inning, Alvarez hit a ball a whopping 496 feet. A ball hit that far happens very rarely, and to back it up with a 444-foot blast after is absolutely insane.

"Can I just say, I f***ing love watching Yordan Alvarez bat. None of this stepping out of the box, fixing your uniform, adjusting your gloves, smelling your balls, fixing your hair diva bs. Just stands in the box and f***in grips it and rips it. That’s a real man playing some real f***in baseball right there. Just stands in the box and dares you to f***in throw one over the plate. None of this pansy a** waiting for walks bs. Real men hit dingers. Real men spit. Real men scratch their a******s and make other guys smell it. That’s some real godd**n baseball right there. F***in love Yordan Alvarez" - @front_butt_coconut

Even though this tweet is absolutely nuts and hilarious, there are some facts in this comment. Yordan Alvarez just walks up there and tries to hit the ball as much as possible, and he is a huge help for the Houston Astros this season.

"Yordan pulling the "That still only counts as one!" card to Jesus Sanchez." - @ray_0586

Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins also hit a home run 496 feet today, matching Yordan Alvarez. However, Alvarez backed his up with a 444-foot blast right after, so he bested him this time!

"It's been way too long since the last time I saw this, and now I get it twice in one day" - @Guards_and_Cards

Alvarez has been getting some bad luck recently, but today, he bested that with those two blasts. It is going to be very exciting to see him and the Houston Astros throughout this season.

"He heard about the 496' bomb and decided he needed to hit another." - @jj

Hitting a ball 496 feet is absolutely absurd, and to see it twice on the same day is insane. The fact that Alvarez backed his up with another blast, going over 440 feet is almost unheard of.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far