"I feel like I haven’t done very much right this year" - Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Trea Turner disappointed in his play this season, hopes to turn things around in the playoffs

In spite of his All-Star caliber campaign, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has felt off—at least by his standards. The 29-year-old is batting .298 and boasts an OPS of .809 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs for the year but has stated that he feels like he is lacking in some areas of his game.

In an interview with Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Turner bared that he hasn't been his usual self this year.

“I feel like I haven’t done very much right this year, in my head,” Turner said.

It's baffling to hear such statements from the two-time MLB All-Star. After all, he has set a career-high in RBIs this year with 100 and has been an instrumental part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' franchise-best 111 regular season wins.

It is understandable, however, that Turner expects more of himself and is in the right mindset to find improvement in his already polished game. Just last year, he bagged the National League batting title after averaging .328 for the 2021 campaign.

Using Fangraphs' wins above replacement metric, Turner is the third-best shortstop in the MLB, just behind the Mets' Francisco Lindor and the Braves' Dansby Swanson.

The Dodgers star nonetheless remains steadfast in trying to fix holes in his game. The shortstop shared that he wants to improve on four areas of his game: his unstable two-strike approach, missing the mark on hittable pitches, dwindling power, and ability to drive the baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers' untouchable campaign

Utter dominance didn't even begin to encapsulate the words needed to describe the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2022 season. With a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, the Blue Crew notched their 111th win of the season.

The regular-season win marked the best in Dodgers franchise history, the most wins by a National League team since 1906 (second-best in the NL all-time), and tied the record for the fourth-most wins in a regular-season, tying the 1954 Cleveland Indians.

