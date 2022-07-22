"I get the feeling Jeff Maier is going to be mentioned tonight" "Why’d they make it during the Yankee game" - Yankees fans anticipate second episode of Derek Jeter's documentary as team losses to Astros

The second episode of “The Captain” - Derek Jeter’s seven-part documentary is set to air tonight on ESPN at 09:00 p.m. ET.

The first part aired after Juan Soto’s Home Run Derby on Monday. It gave fans a glimpse into Jeter’s childhood. The episode followed his ascension from a baseball wonderkid in Kalamazoo to his early days under the New York Yankees umbrella. It also delves into racism that Jeter has had to overcome in his life.

The upcoming chapter is expected to touch down on Jeter’s title-winning debut season with the Yankees and the perils of fame. The first episode of Derek Jeter’s documentary focused on his childhood and early baseball days., Hence, it is fair to expect that the show will progress chronologically.

One fan believes that the second chapter will mention Yankees fan Jeffrey Maier in some capacity. In 1996, Maier, who was 12 years old at the time, was attending the first game of the AL Championship Series between the Yankees and the Orioles.

The New Yorkers were trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Enter Derek Jeter. He hit a deep fly ball to right field. Orioles right-fielder Tony Tarasco reached out for it before Maier stretched beyond the rails in the stands and caught the ball with his glove. The umpires gave a home run, which allowed the Yankees to tie the score. They went on to win the game in the 11th inning.

The Yankees won the Orioles series 4-1, en route to capturing the World Series by beating the Atlanta Braves. Derek Jeter won the holy grail in his very first season, and Maier played a big role in that.

Life During Covio @J_Innocente @derekjeter I get the feeling Jeff Maier is going to be mentioned tonight @derekjeter I get the feeling Jeff Maier is going to be mentioned tonight

The first episode has garnered mostly positive reviews so far. Fans can expect the production value to remain just as high or maybe even better in the remaining parts. Jeter’s documentary is certainly brimming with nostalgia.

Anna Weiss @spicyweissyy @derekjeter Watching #TheCaptain reminded me of the story my parents love to tell of 18 month old me walking around the house banging a bat against the floor screaming “Dewek Jeta” because what else would an 18 month old be doing? @derekjeter Watching #TheCaptain reminded me of the story my parents love to tell of 18 month old me walking around the house banging a bat against the floor screaming “Dewek Jeta” because what else would an 18 month old be doing?

Smooth Jazz @SmoothJazz0204 @derekjeter Finally saw ep 1. It's early,but 1 of the best produced sports docs I've ever seen & I've seen scores if not hundreds.U don't have 2B a @Yankees or DJ fan 2 feel poignant when he received the "Phone Call,though DJ seemed non plussed as his NYY loving Fam expressed amazement & joy @derekjeter Finally saw ep 1. It's early,but 1 of the best produced sports docs I've ever seen & I've seen scores if not hundreds.U don't have 2B a @Yankees or DJ fan 2 feel poignant when he received the "Phone Call,though DJ seemed non plussed as his NYY loving Fam expressed amazement & joy

Michael B Lehrhoff @mblehrhoff @derekjeter Episode 1 was terrific. As a fan of the Yanks since '59, almost as dedicated as your grandmother, it was entertaining and educational. Nice work by ESPN. @derekjeter Episode 1 was terrific. As a fan of the Yanks since '59, almost as dedicated as your grandmother, it was entertaining and educational. Nice work by ESPN.

The timing of its release, however, is not the greatest. That’s because at the same time, the New York Yankees were in action against the Houston Astros.

Michael Kasper @KasperStats @derekjeter They shoulda premiered it last night -- with no baseball -- instead of running it at the same time as the end of the second Yankees @ Astros game tonight! @derekjeter They shoulda premiered it last night -- with no baseball -- instead of running it at the same time as the end of the second Yankees @ Astros game tonight!

Yankees.News.Updates @SalPrinz @derekjeter Why’d they make it during the Yankee game @derekjeter Why’d they make it during the Yankee game 😞

At the time of writing, the Yankees were trailing 7-2 against Houston after the seventh inning. In retrospect, the latest episode of Jeter’s documentary could be the perfect escape for frustrated Yankees fans looking for a reason to switch channels.

Hayden Overstreet @pnw_hayden @derekjeter Can you come out of retirement and play shortstop again? Our current SS just sold the game @derekjeter Can you come out of retirement and play shortstop again? Our current SS just sold the game

Mike Angrick @mikeja888 @derekjeter Yea would rather relive the good days than watch the astris beat us again @derekjeter Yea would rather relive the good days than watch the astris beat us again

The second episode of Derek Jeter's documentary could help ease the pain of frustrated Yankees fans

That's now set to be seven losses in 10 games for the Yankees. What is going wrong for the AL East's runaway leader?

Their extraordinary first-half allowed them some breathing space, but Aaron Boone and his staff need to find a fix. They play the Orioles next in a three-game series, starting tomorrow.

For tonight, Jeter's documentary will have fans covered. It won't solve the Yankees' midseason, but the least it can do is provide a happy distraction.

In case you are wondering, the full schedule for the remaining episodes of “The Captain” are as follows:

Episode 3: Thursday, July 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Thursday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Thursday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far