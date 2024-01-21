“I got you covered” - When Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah transformed two college coeds with a magic touch in an epic back-to-school makeover

MLB legend Derek Jeter's wife and supermodel Hannah Jeter made an appearance on ExtraTV in August 2014 when she surprised two college coeds with a "Extra H&M" wardrobe makeover.

The Swimsuit Illustrated supermodel got married to the Yankees icon in 2016 and the couple have four children together. We take a look back to when Hannah appeared on the popular TV show and gave two young girls a complete makeover.

Hannah Davis was born and raised in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and played tennis from a young age, going on to become a champion on the Caribbean National team after winning on the Caribbean National Circuit.

Her career as a model took off when she appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren in 2006, walking their runway show and becoming the face of their fragrance. Since then, the supermodel has worked with the likes of Elle, Victoria's Secret, Swimsuit Illustrated, and many more. She has also been a familiar face around the MLB after marrying baseball legend Derek Jeter.

In her appearance on ExtraTV in August 2014, Hannah picked out two girls at random from the busy H&M Times Square streets to give them a surprise makeover.

She picked two young college coed girls and gave them a complete wardrobe makeover which included hair styling, makeup and new clothes. After enquiring about their personalities a little, she picked new outfits for them from the H&M store and turned their wardrobe report card from a C to an A+.

"I got you covered. Let's go," she said to the girls.

Yankees DFA player named after Derek Jeter weeks after signing him in the offseason

Colombian shortstop Jeter Downs was named after New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter and was on the verge of starting his own journey in the Bronx. However, he was designated for assignment by the New York front office on Friday to make room for Diego Castillo, who they claimed off waivers from the New York Mets.

Downs made his MLB debut for the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and was DFA'd at the end of the season. He was claimed off waivers by the Yankees after he was DFA'd by the Washington Nationals at the end of last season.

