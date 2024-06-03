"I can't handle it" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures priceless moment of son Knox's epic bat flip in dad's Astros jersey

After a sluggish start to the year, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros appears to have finally found his stride. Now in the midst of a red-hot snap at home plate, Bregman's son Knox has been paying close attention to his father's fortunes.

In a recent snapshot of Knox, who will turn two this August, Reagan Bregman highlighted her young son's excitement for the game. During a playtime session, Knox was seen handling a bat like his father, the tyke even showed off an exuberant batflip, prompting his mother to claim jokingly "I can't handle it."

Knox Bregman showing off his batflipping skills

Reagan first met Alex Bregman during a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend in 2018. After some courtship, the pair tied the knot in 2020, and welcomed their son in August 2022.

A graduate of Texas A&M University, Reagan worked in sales for both Oracle and Google before becoming a mom. Since the advent of her family, Reagan has pivoted toward entrepreneurship, founding Exiza, a sustainable brand of women's athleisurewear.

For Alex Bregman, the 2024 season began just about as well for him as it did for his team, the Houston Astros. As his team went 10-15 in the month of April, the third baseman only managed to hit .218. In May, Bregman's average improved to .221.

"Alex Bregman is swinging a HOT bat. It’s his fourth homer in his last six games!" - FOUL TERRITORY

However, as the weather has warmed, so has Alex Bregman's bat. Over the past week, the 30-year-old has been his team's best hitter. Since May 28, Bregman has hit .357/.357/.893 with four home runs and seven RBIs, with two long balls coming during the Astros' recent series against the Minnesota Twins.

Alex Bregman is turning the tide ahead of big free agency

At the end of this season, Bregman will see his five-year, $100 million deal with Houston expire. As such, the New Mexico-native will be doing everything in his power to build a case for an extension. Since placing Bregman in the number five hitting spot, Astros manager Joe Espada has witnessed a change, telling MLB Network:

"The last time I put him in the five-spot, he took off. He's been swinging the bat well. He swung the bat well in the four-spot. I feel like he's been so unlucky, hitting some balls on the nose, not many falling for him"

Now that his dad seems to have found his bat again, Knox Bregman should be paying close attention for more bat theatrics that he can emulate.

