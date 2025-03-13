"I couldn't be happier" - When Derek Jeter opened up about embracing his 'softer side' after starting a family with wife Hannah

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter didn't show his emotions often during his 20 seasons in the MLB. Even during his five World Series titles, Jeter rarely showed strong emotions and was occasionally called out for being cold. However, the former infielder doesn't quite agree.

Things have changed for him since he retired in 2014. He's now the father to four kids, three of which are daughters namely Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose.

During an interview with E! in Sept. 2023, Jeter mentioned getting relatively "softer" as he embraced fatherhood.

"A lot of people may have thought I was emotionally stunted when I was playing," Jeter said. "That's not the case, I just hid it well. But I think having kids brings out the softer side of everyone, and I couldn't be happier."

Fatherhood has led Jeter to be more fun around his kids, which also includes his son Kaius, who was born in May 2023.

"You just have to continue to have fun," Derek added. "You have fun with each other, have fun with family, have fun with friends."

Derek Jeter expressed emotions after becoming a father to a son

When Hannah and Derek Jeter welcomed Kaius via a surrogate almost two years ago, it gave the Yankees icon a "strange feeling" at first but said it was "awesome." He also mentioned that he was not one of those who particularly wanted to have a boy.:

"I was never a guy that said, 'Hey, I have to have a boy, I have to have a boy,'" Jeter said in the same interview. "Because, you know, I'm in love with my girls. But I'm so happy to now have a son."

Hannah and Derek Jeter discussed how Kaius is always adored and surrounded by his three sisters. Hannah tries to be cautious but finds the interaction "funny."

"We're trying to kind of keep them separated," Hannah said, "because he's still little and you don't want him to get the germs and all those funky viruses from school. But they're all over him. They're always kissing him."

When Derek Jeter is not busy entertaining his kids, he calls and serves as an analyst for important baseball games for Fox Sports. He covered the 2024 World Series behind the mic alongside his former teammate, Alex Rodriguez and former rival, David Ortiz.

