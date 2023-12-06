"I like a man who shows up to work" - When actor Jon Hamm reluctantly picked the greatest baseball player from the team 'he loves to hate'

Actor Jon Hamm is best known for his iconic role playing Don Draper in the hit Mad Men. However, what some fans might not know is that Hamm is also an avid baseball fan.

A native of St. Louis, Hamm played baseball and football in high school before attending the University of Texas. While his playing days might be behind him, the 52-year old remains a committed fan of the game and has not been shy about sharing some of his opinions.

In 2018, Hamm talked ball with Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz of MLB Network. As part of the series of questions, Jon Hamm was asked to name his favorite baseball player of all time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Hamm originally went with Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the hosts asked him to name a player outside that "division". After a moment of thought, Hamm settled on New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig:

"I like a man who shows up to work."

Hamm prefaced his selection by saying that he "hates the Yankees" but could not deny Gehrig's talent and legacy. Gehrig played 17 seasons for the New York Yankees, winning a pair of MVP Awards, six World Series rings, as well as an AL Triple Crown.

Although Hamm could not deny his love for the St. Louis Cardinals, Gehrig is a very apt choice for the best player ever. Gehrig passed away in 1941 at the young age of 37 due to complications from ALS.

The legacy of the 1939 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee lives on in the hearts of Yankees fans and fans of just about every other team.

Expand Tweet

"Jon Hamm asked some of baseball's biggest stars what their favorite nicknames for home runs are. He even created his own called the "Hamm Slamm"" - FOX Sports: MLB

In 2022, Hamm took to the field ahead of the All-Star game at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. It was just one of the star's several forays into the world of baseball, where he's usually accepted with open arms by fans and onlookers.

Jon Hamm continues to be one of the most beloved actors around

Blessed with good looks, Hamm has kept up the athletic ability of his youth.

While the ship may have sailed on whatever MLB aspirations he may have harbored as a younger man, at least the iconic actor can recognize greatness when he sees it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.