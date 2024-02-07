"I'll let it slide, I know how sad you are" - When Jennifer Lawrence roasted Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo after Dodgers' 2017 World Series loss

Popular actress Jennifer Lawrence took over the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and went on to discuss the LA Dodgers' World Series loss back in 2017 against the Houston Astros.

While giving a monologue to the viewers of Jimmy Kimmel Live, she introduced Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, to the audience. Lawrence asked Guillermo to pick one between her and Jimmy on who's the best host. Guillermo, without hesitation, said:

"You."

Lawrence was not going to believe that and said that he was upset since the Dodgers lost to the Astros in the World Series.

"He's full of s*** but I'll let it slide. I know how sad you are about the Dodgers," Lawrence said. [1:57]

For those who don't know, Guillermo worked as a security guard at the Hollywood Boulevard studios for the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. Retaining his appearance on the show as a guard, he rose to fame and even got roles in Hollywood movies.

After the Astros sign-stealing scandal, why were the Dodgers not awarded the 2017 World Series title?

Back in November 2019, reporters Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich at The Athletic posted the first article on the Astros activities and how they used a camera to steal signs.

Mike Fiers, a former Astros pitcher, told The Athletic that the organization set up a video camera in the center field seats to watch the opposing catcher guide the pitcher on the next pitch. This led the league officials to look into it and they found the club guilty of sign stealing.

As a result, Astros owner Jeff Luhnow fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. The Boston Red Sox also parted ways with Alex Cora in the wake of the scandal. The Astros were also ripped off their first and second round draft picks for the next two years.

The disappointed Los Angeles City Council urged the MLB to award the Dodgers the World Series. However, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred denied the request, saying:

"It's absolutely unclear that the Dodgers would have been World Series champion,'' Manfred said. "I think there's a long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened. I think the answer from our perspective is to be transparent about what the investigation showed and let our fans make their own decision about what happened.''

To this date, whenever the Astros visit the Dodger Stadium, they receive a booing reception from the latter's fans.

