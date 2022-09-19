"I loved him" - Scarlett Johansson's love for Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees didn't go down well with Colin Jost

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson's adulation for ex-New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was not received by her husband, Colin Jost.

One of the highest-paid Hollywood actresses, Scarlett Johansson, married comedian, actor, and writer, Colin Jost in October 2020. Interestingly, Scarlett and Colin are supporters of different MLB franchises. Scarlett is a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees and her ex-Yankees legend Derek Jeter, Meanwhile, her husband Colin is a New York Mets fan.

In an E! News interview, Scarlett Johansson expressed her admiration for Derek.

"I loved him. I used to keep his rookie card in my wallet!"

She added how Colin would rather see one of the biggest rivals of the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, win, but not the Bronx Bombers.

"It's a sore subject. He just told me that he'd rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win. Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that."

Not many know, but Derek and Scarlett were linked in the early 2000s.

Derek Jeter and Scarlett Johansson's romance

In 2004, former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson were frequently seen together. This led to rumors that the pair were seeing each other.

Debate your mother he’s the goat. 🤷🏽‍♂️ So Derek Jeter won 5 WS titles as a Yankee, dated Scarlett Johansson and said nah I can do better, and then hired the first female GM in baseball history. Debate your mother he’s the goat. 🤷🏽‍♂️

However, neither Derek nor Scarlett has ever confirmed this.

Currently, Derek is happily married to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Davis. They married in 2016 and share three lovely daughters. Scarlett Johansson married comedian, actor, and writer Colin Jost. This is Scarlett's third marriage. Previously, she was married to Romain Dauriac (m. 2014–2017) and Ryan Reynolds (m. 2008–2011).

