Sam Dyson's ex-girlfriend Alexis Blackburn once expressed concern for her safety while revealing shocking information about her relationship with the former MLB pitcher. Truly, Alexis' narration was emotionally draining.

In November 2019, Blackburn took to her Instagram to pen a post about her ex-flame Sam Dyson's abusive behavior which led the MLB to open an investigation.

In January 2020, both Sam and Alexis were questioned by police in Jupiter, Florida. The 20-minute interrogation was recorded by the Florida police department where Alexis Blackburn said Sam had been physically violent toward her for years. During the interview, Alexis also expressed concern for her safety because Dyson possessed guns.

“I’m absolutely terrified of what he’s capable of doing."

Interestingly, Sam also admitted to being verbally abusive toward Alexis in the interrogation.

However, when asked about physical abuse, the former SF Giants' pitcher said:

"Honestly, I don’t remember.”

Blackburn speaks out on abuse allegations against pitcher Sam Dyson, why she decided to go public and the resources provided to her through MLB.

More power to Alexis for finding the courage to come out with her story after a lot of deliberation.

MLB suspended Sam Dyson for the 2021 season under its domestic violence policy

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks

After an extensive investigation for more than a year, the MLB suspended Dyson for the 2021 season, adhering to the league's domestic violence policy.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Former Giant Sam Dyson has been suspended the entire 2021 season because of a violation of the league's domestic violence policy. Dyson's ex-girlfriend had accused him of abuse a few months after he was traded to the Twins. He's a free agent coming off shoulder surgery. Former Giant Sam Dyson has been suspended the entire 2021 season because of a violation of the league's domestic violence policy. Dyson's ex-girlfriend had accused him of abuse a few months after he was traded to the Twins. He's a free agent coming off shoulder surgery.

The suspension statement released by MLB commissioner Robert Manfred read:

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Sam Dyson violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Dyson violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The San Francisco Giants (2017–2019) was the last team Sam played with in MLB. Currently, he plays with the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League.

