“I’m afraid to get traded. If I don’t go six or seven, I’m not good enough” - After throwing a 7-inning gem, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino revealed his motivation for excellence 

The New York Yankees are the best team in the MLB right now. There's no room on the team for passengers, a fact pitcher Luis Severino is keenly aware of.

He knows that underperformers will either get sent down or traded at the deadline for players who are able of contributing offensively or defensively. Fans have already been calling for hitters like Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks to be traded after they've batted .177 and .217, respectively, to start the season.

When Luis Severino took the mound today against the Detroit Tigers, he knew he had to impress the team's management. Going into the game, he held a 3.38 earned run average and a 1.104 WHIP. That's not bad, but it's also not amazing. The Yankees need their starting pitchers to be excellent this season if they want to maintain their current momentum.

Severino accepted the pressure and lived up to it.

"Un sábado espectacular en el montículo para Luis Severino." - @LasMayores

After throwing a 7-inning gem, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino revealed his motivation for excellence

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino struck out 10 Detroit Tigers batters today

Severino pitched seven scoreless innings today. He struck out 10 batters, allowed only one hit, and walked just one batter. He lowered his ERA to a sub-three 2.95 and his WHIP to an even 1.000. Of the 92 pitches Severino threw, 61 were strikes.

After the game, he spoke to the media about his motivation to be excellent today. Speaking to New York Yankees beat writer Laura Albanese, Severino said he's "afraid of getting traded."

'"I’m afraid to get traded. If I don’t go six or seven, I’m not good enough,' Severino joked." - @Laura Albanese

Albanese noted that Severino was joking, but there's undoubtedly some truth to his words. He's pitched well enough to make himself a viable trade candidate at the deadline this season. However, if Severino consistently takes his performance to the next level like he did today, the Yankees wouldn't dream of trading him. He'd become an invaluable part of a championship run.

The Yankees' starting rotation has been excellent this season. Nestor Cortes holds a 1.50 ERA and a 5-1 record. Gerrit Cole's record is the same with a 2.78 ERA. Jameson Taillon has been a revelation with a 2.30 ERA and a 6-1 record. Jordan Montgomery's record is just 1-1, but his ERA is still a solid 3.04. When compared to these pitchers, the pressure for Luis Severino to perform becomes obvious.

If he keeps pitching like he did today, he won't have to worry about his roster spot.

