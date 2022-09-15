"I'm always open to the idea" - Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander alludes to a possible return to the Detroit Tigers

This past series for Justin Verlander saw him and his team play the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. The 17-year MLB veteran was drafted by the Tigers all the back in 2004, he spent the majority of his career there. The now 39-year-old Verlander has hinted at a potential return to the Tigers.

Will Burchfield @burchie_kid The Tigers didn't reach out to Justin Verlander last winter, but he's "always open" to a reunion. Another run in Detroit could determine which cap he wears in the Hall of Fame. Right now, he's not sure: audacy.com/971theticket/s… The Tigers didn't reach out to Justin Verlander last winter, but he's "always open" to a reunion. Another run in Detroit could determine which cap he wears in the Hall of Fame. Right now, he's not sure: audacy.com/971theticket/s…

During an interview with 97.1 The Crisp, Verlander discussed how uncanny coming back to Comerica Park was for him. Throughout his 13 MLB seasons spent with the Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander established himself as one of the greatest pitchers of this generation.

During this past off-season, there were rumors that Verlander would return to Detroit. A.J. Hinch, Verlander's former manager for the Houston Astros, now managers the Tigers. Also, Verlander was a free agent for the first time ever in his career.

When asked about a possible return to the Detroit Tigers, Verlander said, "I'm always open to the idea."

In 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Verlander was 183-114 with a 3.49 ERA. He was named to the All-Star Game six times and won American League Rookie of the Year in 2006. After posting a pitching triple crown in 2011, Verlander became one of the few pitchers to win both a Cy Young and an MVP award.

Justin Verlander did experience a decline during his latter years with the club. We know now, however, he was not done, as he has revitalized his career in Houston.

Through five seasons in Houston, Verlander has lost just 18 games and has a 2.30 ERA in this span. He has been named to three All-Star Games in Houston and won his second Cy Young Award in 2019. This season, Verlander has put up some outstanding stats and could be en route to winning the third Cy Young of his career.

Will Justin Verlander win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award?

Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox

Despite missing a few starts due to a minor injury, Verlander still has a great chance of bringing home the hardware. He already has 24 starts. He is expected to return this Friday, and he will likely pitch a few more times before the season's end.

Julia Morales @JuliaMorales Dusty Baker said Justin Verlander is in line to start Friday against the A’s. Will confirm rotation soon. Dusty Baker said Justin Verlander is in line to start Friday against the A’s. Will confirm rotation soon.

"Dusty Baker said Justin Verlander is in line to start Friday against the A’s. Will confirm rotation soon." - Julia Morales

This season, Verlander is 16-3 with a league-lowest 1.84 ERA and 154 strikeouts. The 39-year-old righty is proving that age is truly just a number in the game of baseball. If he can finish the season strong, Verlander will likely win his third Cy Young Award.

