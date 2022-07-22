"I’m bout to come over there and delete your account" - CC Sabathia responds to Derek Jeter teasing him about his age, fans request a comeback from both Yankees legends

New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia is celebrating his birthday today and his former teammate Derek Jeter hasn’t forgotten the big day.

The Hall of Famer posted a wholesome birthday greeting for Cabathia, which sparked an exchange of banter between the two Yankees legends. Jeter took a playful dig at Sabathia’s age, purposely stating that the legendary left-hander had just turned 50. That, however, is some way off Sabathia’s actual age and Jeter knows it.

"Happy 50th bday my brother! @CC_Sabathia" - Derek Jeter

Sabathia turned 42 today and was quick to clarify that he is indeed not 50. In addition to correcting his long-time pal, CC jokingly remarked that he was about to come over and delete Jeter’s account.

"I'm not 50 cuz...FOH" - CC Sabathia

"Thank you my brother @derekjeter!! I’m bout to come over there and delete your account…now go back to watching your doc (it’s fire btw)…" - CC Sabathia

The entire exchange was hilarious, and frankly, everyone loves it.

The Yankees have now lost for the seventh time in 10 outings. With their pitching all over the place against the Houston Astros tonight, CC's presence could've helped.

Fans got the hang of the drill fairly quickly and joined in on the act with Derek Jeter. Poor Sabathia! He must have felt so betrayed at this point,

Former Yankees pitcher Erik Kratz has sympathy for CC. With so many people pulling his leg on his birthday, Kratz did the right thing and acknowledged his friend’s “youthfulness”.

Sabathia also mentioned that Jeter should much rather focus on his documentary. The second episode of “The Captain” aired earlier tonight, which touched down upon Jeter’s title-winning debut season for the Yankees. The next episode is set to air next Thursday, July 28.

CC Sabathia and Derek Jeter’s ‘bromance’ goes back a long way

Pitcher CC Sabathia #52 and Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees

Sabathia’s Hall of Fame-worthy career started in Cleveland, where he spent seven years before moving to the Brewers in 2008. He spent only a year in Milwaukee before making the switch to the Bronx in 2009.

Sabathia and Jeter would spend six seasons together donning the famous pinstripes of the Yankees. They won the World Series together in 2009 and have been long-time friends.

Jeter retired in 2014, while CC continued for five more years. Their playing days are over, but their friendship? Far from it. Sabathia and Jeter remain incredibly close even to this day.

CC was also among the few special guests who attended the world premiere of Jeter’s documentary at the Tribecca Film Festival. Don’t be surprised to see Sabathia pop up in one of the remaining five episodes.

The full schedule for the remaining episodes of “The Captain” are as follows:

Episode 3: Thursday, July 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Thursday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Thursday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET

