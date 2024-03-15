"I'm gonna allow him to do it" - Ron Washington open to the idea of affording 'breaks' to Mike Trout by playing Angels MVP as a DH

Los Angeles Angels MVP Mike Trout might take a little time off this season here and there, but that doesn't mean he is slowing down. Angels manager Ron Washington is considering using Mike Trout as a designated hitter on occasion in an attempt to keep him healthy.

Washington told reporters:

"We’re going to get Mike off his feet at least once a week. I think it’s going to be very substantial for [Trout’s] workload, especially with him roaming center field. He knows that he can do it.

"So I'm going to allow him to do it and give him the breaks when he thinks he needs the breaks. But I’m not going to make it two or three times a week. We don’t want it to get in his head."

While this may seem like a small adjustment, it means a lot to an All-Star like Trout, who covers center field. This decision would help the 32-year-old to rest up a little, compared to having center field duties.

LA is taking a new approach to keep the 11-time All-Star healthy and productive. Whether using Mike Trout as a DH occasionally will be a winning strategy remains to be seen for an Angels side embarking on a campaign without Shohei Ohtani on the roster.

Mike Trout feeling his best as opening day approaches

With Shohei Ohtani at the LA Dodgers, Mike Trout is the face of the LA Angels. Luckily for fans, who might be worried about the upcoming season, Trout says he is in the best shape that he's been in a long time. He told MLB Network:

"This is the best my body's felt you know, in my lower half in a few years."

Trout has missed a lot of games in recent years due to a plethora of injuries, including a niggling one to his calf. Keeping him healthy is the main priority in LA, which is why they are open to using him as a DH.

While the loss of Shohei Ohtani is sure to be felt, the Angels might be a serious team this season with a healthy Trout leading their way.

