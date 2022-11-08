Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton won everybody's hearts with her constant cheering for the Houston Astros and her man Justin Verlander in the 2022 World Series.

From flipping the double bird to a rogue Phillies fan during Game 5 of the World Series to invading the Fox Studios set after the Astros clinched the championship title, Kate's theatrics have hit the headlines in the last week.

Now, this time when KHOU 11's Jason Bristol caught up with Kate after the H-town won the Fall Classic and questioned her about her husband's first World Series title, the 30-year-old supermodel had an unusual perspective.

Kate replied saying:

"I'm so happy that he has it, but honestly, he's such a legend who f*&%ing cares!"

"How important was it to Justin Verlander and Kate Upton for Justin to get that first World Series win?" - @Jason Bristol

Kate feels Justin Verlander has worked hard to create a stellar legacy, and he is a legend, with or without the World Series.

That was indeed a bold take, Kate!

Justin Verlander has been one of the top pitchers of his generation. Verlander was acquired by the Detroit Tigers as the second overall choice in the 2004 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in 2005 with the Tigers and played with the franchise for 12 years.

Justin was traded to the Astros immediately before the trade deadline in 2017. Here are some of his career accomplishments and honors:

9× All-Star (2007, 2009–2013, 2018, 2019, 2022)

2× World Series Champion (2017, 2022)

AL MVP (2011)

All-MLB First Team (2019)

2× AL Cy Young Award (2011, 2019)

Triple Crown (2011)

AL Rookie of the Year (2006)

ALCS MVP (2017)

Verlander is now projected to receive the Cy Young Award in late November.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at the World Series Victory Parade 2022

Houston Astros World Series Parade

On November 7, 2022, as scores of supporters crowded the boulevards of downtown Houston, Kate Upton and her four-year-old daughter, Genevieve, joined Justin Verlander in the Astros' World Series Victory Parade.

Kate looked stunning in a beige coord set and nailed the look by wearing orange sunnies.

"Moments from Houston Astros' World Series Parade." - @New York Post

During the World Series Parade, Kate Upton was also seen waving an Astros flag.

To commemorate the city's victory, several schools, colleges, and universities were also shut down to let the students attend the Astros Parade.

It's difficult to say goodbye to Major League Baseball's 2022 season. The good news is that the opening day is only 143 days away.

