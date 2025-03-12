"I'm never the one raising my tone" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton revealed the powerful life advice from her mother

Justin Verlander's supermodel wife, Kate Upton, knows how to keep herself calm and composed during meetings. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has had a career spanning modeling, fashion and Hollywood. She has been on the cover of SI magazine four times, with her latest appearance coming in 2024 for the legendary magazine's 60th anniversary.

Moreover, she has also cracked several brand deals and has been in the movies as well. With so much involvement, Upton surely has been a part of a few heated conversations.

However, thanks to her mother, Shelley (a former Texas state tennis champion), Upton was advised to never be the first to raise her voice during a fierce argument. The model said it doesn't mean she cannot match one if things get heated.

"My mum told me when I was younger that I could never raise my voice, but I could always match a tone," Upton told Vogue's Alexa Chung in April 2015. "I've kept that with me because, in fashion, there can be some heated moments. I'm never the one raising my tone, but I will match one."

The former Vogue model also shared how her mother helped in the initial stages of her career when it came to attending meetings and expressing her personality.

"A lot of times I'd be on the phone with my mum as I was walking into a meeting and then calling her right after," Upton added. "She helped me word things and express myself so I knew what I was saying. I knew I was frustrated, but I was 15, so I didn't know exactly how to put things."

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton speaks about the time when she got heated with her photographer

Houston Astros World Series Parade - Source: Getty

The one time Kate Upton stood up for something she thought was disrespectful was when photographer Terry Richardson uploaded a video of her in a bikini doing the "Cat Daddy" dance in May 2012. When asked about the video, which was not supposed to go online, and whether she confronted Richardson, Upton said:

"Yes, I did. I was like, 'That was disrespectful, you could have told me!'"

But now that the video has amassed millions of views and has contributed to Upton's fame, she said:

"Now, obviously, it's fine."

Upton has now added more to her resume. She's now a mother, an entrepreneur and a supportive wife to Justin Verlander, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants this offseason.

