"I’m really proud of where it is right now" - Alex Rodriguez details relationship with Derek Jeter after podcast reunion

Although Alex Rodriguez treated fans to some very special moments over his 22 seasons in MLB, his attitude sometimes led him to the wrong side of his teammates.

One such teammate was longtime Yankee Derek Jeter. Although the two have been taking jabs at each other for over 30 years, the pair's relationship is reportedly better than ever before.

In a recent interview with US Magazine, interviewer Sarah Donellan pressed Alex Rodriguez on his relationship with Jeter. To the surprise of some, the 48-year-old former slugger was rather sanguine about their current connection, saying:

"The arc of our relationship, I’m really proud of where it is right now. I’m really proud of him and all the work he’s doing both in media, his business, and also he’s always given back to the community so much. So, I think we’re both in a good place and I think we’re both very happy to be working together."

The pair met while they were both top high school prospects in 1993, over a decade before they appeared together on the New York Yankees. In 2001, A-Rod took aim at Jeter in an interview with Esquire, claiming that the shortstop was "blessed with talent around him."

Over the years, the New York media played up the rivalry between the two stars. In 2006, the duo convened to drop a routine fly ball in a game against the Baltimore Orioles, further fuelling speculation that a deep rift existed between them.

A former first-overall draft pick, Alex Rodriguez's apparently complacent attitude has often angered teammates. As a member of the Seattle Mariners in the late 1990s, iconic star Ken Griffey Jr. reportedly took issue with A-Rod, which led to him being traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2000.

Derek Jeter coming on Alex Rodriguez's podcast is a sign of improved relations

Weeks before his interview with US Magazine, Derek Jeter appeared on Rodriguez's podcast, "The Deal." According to A-Rod, the long-awaited public meeting between him and his former teammate was a great thing for New York Yankees fans to see. Rodriguez said of the podcast episode:

“They were so happy that we were reconnected, and I think that makes a lot of Yankees fans smile."

Oftentimes, the pressure of MLB scenarios can cause stress in the locker room. However, life is long, and Rodriguez and Jeter certainly have more in common than not.

