“I may be okay with a little bit of color” - When Mike Trout's wife Jessica meticulously attended to every detail while crafting their dream home

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout married Jessica Cox in 2017, and the couple have a child. The former AL MVP has achieved a lot in his major league career, signing a a blockbuster 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the Angels in 2019.

That year, Trout started building his dream home with Jessica in New Jersey. Trout's wife contributed heavily and attended to every detail while crafting their home, which would take over two years to complete.

Lux Living revealed the behind-the-scenes of building new homes, where Jessica seems to be involved in every tiny detail of their future home. From seeing the home layout to the on-field inspection, she managed it all. Glimpses of it can be seen in the below video.

“I may be okay with a little bit of color,” she said in the above video.

Who is Mike Trout's wife, Jessica Cox and how did the couple meet each other?

The couple first met in high school Spanish class. Per Wedding Style Magazine, Trout deliberately acted out in front of his teacher so that he could be sent back to the class, where just a row ahead, Jessica Cox, was seated.

From there on, the couple bonded and even attended senior prom together in 2009.

Cox attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, after graduating from Millville Senior High School in New Jersey, where Trout also went. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

She played field hockey for the LVC Dutchmen and became a member of the National Honor Society. After graduating from college, she started working as a middle school teacher in Cape May County, New Jersey.

In Hollywood style, Mike Trout proposed to her high school sweetheart. He hired a pilot, and on Jun. 28, 2016, he had the pilot write, "Will you marry me, Jess?" in the sky.

Mike Trout and Jessica welcomed Beckham Aaron Trout, on Jul. 30, 2020.

