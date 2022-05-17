"I mean we were interviewing Keith Hernandez, I was like a little kid, he was my favorite player of all times" - Alex Rodriguez discusses his childhood baseball idols in an interview

Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez has been in the news for a few reasons this week. His name first appeared in the news when he was spotted at Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Pheonix Suns. Despite the exciting atmosphere, A-Rod was seen nodding off beside his current girlfriend Kathryn Padgett.

Now, A-Rod has come out with an interview talking about the baseball stars he grew up watching and on whom he based his own successful 22-year career in baseball. A-Rod achieved over 3,100 hits for several teams, including the New York Yankees, during his career.

Alex Rodriguez names the players who influenced him as a young star, names Keith Hernandez as "Favorite Player of All Time"

When A-Rod gave a candid interview to the Bloomberg Report, he was asked about working for ESPN with his friend Michael Kay. The new program, called "Kay-Rod" sets A-Rod and Kay on a couch as they watch and remark on a game.

Alex Rodriguez has been with ESPN for a number of years and has featured in several lighthearted moments, such as this one with former Boston Red Sox player and legendary hitter, David Ortiz.

The show features game commentary and analysis, as well as interviews with players, past and present. The pair recently interviewed Keith Hernandez.

Hernandez played for 17 years between 1974 and 1990, predominantly for the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets. In the Bloomberg interview, A-Rod described Hernandez as having his face stuck too close to the webcam and happy to show off his cat during the interview.

"Alex Rodriguez, Chairman & CEO, A-Rod Corp discusses how modern athletes navigate opportunities off the field with Bloomberg’s Jason Kelly at the Bloomberg Power Players Miami event."

Alex Rodriguez is a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA along with his work at ESPN. There are musings of him going for a majority stake in the NBA team soon. For now, however, A-Rod and Michael Kay are doing what they can to redefine how baseball is watched and consumed by mainstream audiences.

