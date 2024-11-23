“I had one job... I couldn’t even do that" - When Jose Canseco's daughter Josie blamed herself for Victoria's Secret blunder

Despite being the daughter of a well-known baseball personality, Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, had decided to build her own identity on her own merit. She went through the gruelling process of auditioning for work as a model during her earlier days. However, not every audition went smoothly.

Back in 2017, when Josie had her debut tryout with Victoria's Secret, she committed an error during her audition. She snagged her heel on the carpet and in front of a room full of executives waiting to take a call about her place in the lineup, tripped in embarrassment. As a young and confident woman, she decided to wipe off the mistake from her books and decided to play it cool.

“I had one job, and that was to walk. I couldn’t even do that!” she told the New York Post about her mishap. “I laughed it off, though. I’m really good at laughing at myself.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Josie got a second chance the following year, she grabbed it with both hands and feet, as the auditioners couldn't afford to say no to her this time around.

Josie had a strong mental preparation leading up to the audition that required models to be waiting for their turn for more than four hours during the callback. However, the then 22-year-old was more than happy to be doing that calling it her honor to share the space with other girls.

“I was honored to be sitting there with all these girls. Everyone was so excited and rooting for each other and smacking each other’s butts. I was like, ‘I’ll sit here forever,'” she said.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie lived in an apartment full of models before making it to Victoria's Secret

Josie Canseco was never shy to accept that she came from a privileged upbringing, thanks to her father's earnings from the MLB. But she had also admitted that her family went through major financial turmoil, especially after her father had to file for bankruptcy.

In light of the situation, the model had also opened up about how she had to start off in a cramped Los Angeles apartment, sharing her space with others before being able to get a place of her own.

“A lot of models say you aren’t a real model unless you’ve lived in a model apartment with six or seven girls. [Inevitably,] there are some girls are doing drugs, some are cooking fish at 7 a.m., stinking up the whole place, and there are cigarettes. You have no privacy, which is tough. But it’s how I had to start," Josie told the New York Post.

Currently, Josie Canseco is no longer known as the daughter of former MLB legend and controversial figure Jose. She has forged her own career path and become one of the well-known models in LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback