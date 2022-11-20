In April 2018, MLB legend and HOFer Dennis Eckersley slammed former Cleveland Guardians outfielder Rick Manning for having an extramarital affair with his first wife, Denise.

The revelation came as a shock for the MLB world since it happened on air during a NESN broadcast of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game. Back then, Dennis was working with NESN as a part-time color commentator for Red Sox broadcasts.

The affair between Cleveland Guardians outfielder Rick Manning and Eckersley's first wife began after the star pitcher was traded by the Cleveland to the Red Sox in March 1978.

As per Sports Illustrated, here's what Eckersley had to say about the fling:

"I was hurt at first but Denise and I were kids when we got married. We were 18 and didn't know anything. What hurt was being separated from Mandee [his daughter]."

In 1973, Eckersley married his first wife Denise and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mandee Eckersley.

After news of the affair with Rick Manning came to light, Eckersley and Denise got divorced in 1978.

Rick Manning and Dennis Eckersley's first wife, Denise tied the knot with each other

2016 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Eventually, Cleveland Guardians center fielder Rick Manning and Denise got married. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last long and the pair ended up getting divorced.

However, two years after the affair between Rick and Denise came to light, Eckersley married model Nancy O'Neil. Later, Eckersley and Nancy had two children together, Allie and Jake. However, they divorced shortly after his retirement from MLB.

Now, Eckersley is currently married to his third wife, Jennifer.

In 2022, Dennis Eckersley retired from his position as the color commentator for NESN's Boston Red Sox broadcasts.

