"I think that's something you kind of just want to share with your husband or your family" - When New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife was not comfortable sharing photos from her maternity shoot with fans

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has always been known for being a private person. However, not many MLB fans know that his wife, Hannah Jeter, is as guarded as the HOFer.

In a February 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET), the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue fame opened up about her pregnancy. She spoke about her unwillingness to share a sneak peek of her baby bump with her fans.

Hannah added how she is not comfortable putting her personal life on display because some things are only meant to be shared with her family.

"Maybe I would do a pregnant shoot [just to] have the pictures for myself, but I think that's something you kind of just want to share with your husband or your family. I don't think I would just give that to the world. That would be a little much."

E! News @enews Pregnant Hannah Jeter wowed us all again with her 2017 return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: eonli.ne/2kDT2A2 Pregnant Hannah Jeter wowed us all again with her 2017 return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: eonli.ne/2kDT2A2 https://t.co/1qSHMEj4ri

"Pregnant Hannah Jeter wowed us all again with her 2017 return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue." - @E! News

After seeing each other for three years, Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis got engaged in November 2015. The pair tied the knot on July 9, 2016, in Napa Valley. They currently have three daughters, Bella (4), Story (3) and River (10 months).

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter wishes their kids to set their own goals

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter with their three daughters at Yankee Stadium.

In a February 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET), Hannah Jeter also spoke about how she wants her kids to chart their own path.

Hannah said:

"I just want [our kids] to choose [what they want to be]. I just want them to set their own goals, and have nothing to do with us, because I think it's not fair."

Mrs. Jeter continued:

"It's a tough thing, you know, when you have a mom that did this, or a dad that did this. I hope that they don't have, that people don't have those expectations for them, and they do what they love and what they're into."

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - @Derek Jeter

From saying goodbye to his eternal bachelor status to being a dad to three daughters, it is lovely to see Derek Jeter embracing fatherhood. Currently, Derek and Hannah are settled in Miami with their kids, living a slow-paced life with a quiet lifestyle.

