“I thought this is friendly competition” - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Davis showcased tennis prowess against veteran journalist

Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Davis, are one of the most famous power couples in sports. They are often a hot topic both on and off the field.

Even though Jeter is generally the one from his family who is in the news for something related to sports, on one occasion, Hannah took that spot from him, when she showed her sports talent against a famous journalist.

Davis shocked the world with her tennis prowess in a challenge against journalist Ben Reiter. In the video, Reiter mentioned that he had covered a lot of sports but never had the chance to cover the Carribean sports circuit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also mentioned that he heard the model was a champion in that sport. Davis, however, was being modest about her skills, saying she hoped she still had them.

"Hopefully I still have them," she said.

Reiter, however, had a clear picture of his goal. He said that he was only aiming to win this challenge.

"I am only here to win. This is not a friendly competition and we will see how this goes," he said.

Davis then cheekily aimed at the veteran journalist as she accepted his challenge.

"I thought this was a friendly competition. Okay I will follow your lead," she said.

However, the match didn't go as Reiter planned it would. Hannah thrashed the journalist, showing some really good tennis skills. In the end, the veteran journalist accepted that he didn't hope the model would be this good at the game.

"Well it didn't go quite as well as I had hoped. You weren't exactly as rusty as you said you were," he said.

She then laughed at Ben's statement and said that she didn't know what exactly happened.

"I know. I don't know what happened out there. You look sweaty there," she said.

In the end, the journalist praised Hannah for her incredible tennis skills.

"Well, I guess what we can say is that Hannah struck a decisive blow not only to the swimsuit but all of women kind. And when I get my a*s kicked I like to do it on swim daily," he said.

Hannah Davis admits not knowing who Derek Jeter was during their initial encounter

Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter is one of the most successful MLB stars. The 14x All-Star is one the greatest to ever grace the game.

However, it seems, not everyone knows who Jeter is. His wife, Hannah Davis, once revealed that she didn't know who Derek Jeter was the first time they met.

In one of her blog posts, the model wrote about when she met her husband for the first time through a common friend. Back in 2012, they ran into each other at a restaurant in New York. She was there with her mother, and a common friend introduced Derek and Hannah to each other.

Describing the situation, she said that she was unaware of the position Derek played at. Further, she added that she never felt it necessary to google it as she thought him to be a nice guy, and that was enough for her.

"I thought he was a pitcher. I know it sounds strange that I didn't know he was a shortstop. I can just imagine all of the New Yorkers reading this right now thinking, 'Oh, come aawwnn.' They probably don't believe me. You probably don't believe me. But it's true. I didn't need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google's," she said.

Talking about their relationship, Davis said that she met him at the right time.

"We met at the right time. To me, what matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. And right from the start, I could tell that the timing of Derek's life and mine were aligned," she said.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2015. And later, on July 9, 2016, the couple tied the knot. They share four kids together: Bella Raine, Story Grey, River Rose and their son, Kaius.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.