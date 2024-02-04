“I used to fight it” - When Yankees legend Derek Jeter shared childhood tales of the 'home run contracts'

Hall of Famer Derek Jeter hails from a family that disciplined him early on. This resulted in him reserving his place among baseball greats. In an interaction with Joe Buck on Undeniable in 2023, Derek Jeter opened up on a range of topics, involving his legendary Yankees career, how he almost quit baseball and his family.

Jeter spilled the beans on his unique childhood, where his parents made him and his sister, Sharlee Jeter, sign contracts to keep them disciplined.

"Yeah, my parents actually met in the Army in Germany," Jeter said. "So, um, my dad, both of them, I guess, are kind of strict. So, we had to sign these contracts, you know? It covered curfews, work ethic, goals, and grade point average. Everything that you would." [4:10 onwards]

Jeter, in particular, didn't like curfews and added that his parents wouldn't allow him to play sports if they didn't abide by their set of rules and regulations.

"The only thing I would always argue was the curfew. Other than that, you know, I would pretty much sign the contract. But they took it seriously, and if you didn't abide by all the rules and regulations that were in the contract, then you couldn't play sports," he added.

"So, every year, we sat down. I used to fight it and didn't understand it, but I think, as you get older, it sort of sets the tone."

Jeter also mentioned that he once used to fight regarding this, but over the years, it set up a good and disciplined work ethic for him.

A bit about Derek Jeter's parents

Hailing from New Jersey, Derek Jeter was born to accountants Dorothy and Sanderson Charles Jeter. His parents met while they were serving in the US Army, and that was their roots for discipline. His father, who possesses a PhD, played shortstop for Fisk University in Tennessee. Jeter's younger sister, Sharlee, played softball.

The Jeters lived in New Jersey, when Jeter was only four, but they later relocated to Kalamazoo, Michigan.

