"I’ve seen it as timeless and aspirational'' - When Alex Rodriguez hit a fragrant partnership with $8,100,000,000 Ralph Lauren for new product launch

Alex Rodriguez is well known for his career in the MLB. The legendary shortstop played in the league for 22 seasons before retiring in 2016.

Nonetheless, Rodriguez never really stepped away from the limelight after drawing curtains on his baseball career. He has served as an analyst for ESPN and Fox, while also signing partnerships with some top brands.

In May 2019, Rodriguez was appointed as the ambassador for Ralph Lauren’s Polo Blue fragrance. Incidentally, it was around the same time that the company revealed its heavily-capitalized addition to the Polo Blue franchise, "Polo Blue Gold Blend" for men.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time of signing his partnership deal with Ralph Lauren, Rodriguez said that he was already a big fan of the brand and was excited for the collaboration to flourish. In a press release, Rodriguez said:

“I’ve always admired the Ralph Lauren brand. Since I was young, I’ve seen it as timeless and aspirational — and the fragrances have been nothing short. That’s part of the reason this collaboration is so special to me."

As per reports, Ralph Lauren Corp. is currently valued at a whopping $8.1 billion.

A look at Alex Rodriguez's MLB stats and career honors

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez was selected by the Seattle Mariners as the first overall pick in the 1993 MLB draft. The shortstop had a seven-year sojourn with the Mariners before joining the Texas Rangers in 2001.

Rodriguez played three seasons with the Rangers before signing for the New York Yankees. He had two stints with the Bronx Bombers from 2004 to 2013 and 2015 to 2016, before retiring from the Majors.

Rodriguez finished his career with 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBIs and 696 home runs across 22 seasons in the MLB. He earned 14 All-Star honors and won 10 Silver Slugger awards along the way.

Rodriguez also won two Gold Glove awards and helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.