"I wanted to honor Derek Jeter" - When Alex Rodriguez opened up about showing respect to the Yankees captain after arriving from Rangers

Alex Rodriguez was traded to the New York Yankees in February 2004. A-Rod arrived there as a shortstop, but the position was already taken by team captain Derek Jeter.

Most would agree A-Rod was a better shortstop on a lot of metrics, but out of sheer respect for the Yankees captain, he chose to play third base during his time with the club.

In January 2024, A-Rod appeared on "Dan Le Batard Show" and revisited the pivotal moment when he agreed to switch to third base so that Jeter could continue playing shortstop. While much was made out of it at the time, A-Rod said that if the roles were reversed, Jeter would have done the same thing for him.

"I think Derek would be the first one to tell you that if he came to Texas, he would have moved to third [base]," Alex Rodriguez said. "And, you know, respect is something that I believe in. I gave him my word that I was going to play third base—and third base only." [00:05]

"I made it very clear: I said, if there’s ever a conversation about me going back to shortstop, I’m going to go back to Texas. Because I wanted to honor Derek, and I didn’t want any drama around the position. I went over and worked really hard at third base, and became a suitable third baseman."

Alex Rodriguez opens up on his relationship with Derek Jeter

In another throwback interview with US Weekly in April 2024, Alex Rodriguez opened up on his respectful relationship with his former teammate Derek Jeter.

Both met as teenagers at a college baseball game in 1993 and became friends playing in the minor leagues. While their relationship has seen ups and downs, the duo has mended their relationship over time.

“It’s been an incredible arc with Derek and I. We’ve been friends for more than 30 years now and we played together for a long time,” Rodriguez told Us Weekly.

“The arc of our relationship, I’m really proud of where it is right now. I’m really proud of him and all the work he’s doing both in media, his business, and also he’s always given back to the community so much. So, I think we’re both in a good place and I think we’re both very happy to be working together.”

Currently, both are working for FOX Sports as MLB analysts, covering major events, including the postseason series. Along with David Ortiz and Kevin Burkhardt, the duo covered the 2024 World Series for the channel.

