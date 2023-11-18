“I will look for a dad bod—that’s really your North Star” - Kate Upton discloses eccentric fashion choices while unveiling tips for Bandwagon fandom 

As the wife of a Major League Baseball player, Kate Upton has access to the inner workings of the game that most fans could only ever dream of. However, that does not mean that the famed actress and model knows everything there is to know about the game.

On November 15, Upton uploaded a video to her TikTok account that aimed to help fellow lukewarm fans decipher the do's and dont's of attending a game. Married to Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander since 2017, one can be sure that Upton's sentiment comes from a place of experience.

"Shoutout to all the north star dads who've led me here" @kateupton

In her post, Kate Upton laid out three simple steps for what she labelled "bandwagon fans". According to the Michigan native, the rules are simple, and go as follows:

"Find out if the team is playing in the World Series, the finals, the Super Bowl, or the World Cup.” “Find out if when they score, if it’s called a run, a touchdown, or a basket” “Find a super fan sitting in front of you, I would look for somebody who’s wearing a jersey. Maybe they have a long sleeve shirt underneath that jersey. I will look for a dad bod—that’s really your North Star. Anyone crying or screaming, cheer when they cheer.”

The final point of Upton's list drew the strongest reaction from her legions of followers. The 31-year old claimed that anyone sporting a "dad bod" is bound to know what they are talking about.

Upton has been enjoying a slightly longer offseason with her husband after the Astros were eliminated by the Texas Rangers in the ALCS this year. Although Upton appears to be ignorant, she is far from it, and has appeared at countless games in support of her husband.

The two were married in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany in 2017, just days after Verlander and the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series that year. In November 2018, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander welcomed their first daughter, Genevieve.

Kate Upton is far from a bandwagon fan

While much of the media focus has been on Justin Verlander lately, Upton has an established career in her own right. In the past, Upton has featured on the cover of publications like GQ, Sports Illustrated, and Vanity Fair. While her pointers may be helpful for new fans, Upton employed all these tactics herself, a long time ago.

