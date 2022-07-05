“I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That’s stupid” - Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks expresses his outrage at American gun laws

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendricks spoke to reporters this afternoon and discussed his views on American gun laws. It was in response to a shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois, today. Hendricks expressed his view that gun laws should be tightened in the United States.

The Australian-native was drafted by the Minnesota Twins when he was 18 and emigrated to the U.S. shortly afterward. Hendricks has pitched for five teams over the course of his 12 years in the major leagues. He has played for the Twins, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Oakland Athletics, the Kansas City Royals, and the Chicago White Sox.

"I had to take a driving test when I [came] over [to America]. I won't have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That's stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot." – Liam Hendriks" - White Sox Talk

“'I had to take a driving test when I [came] over [to America]. I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That’s stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot.' – Liam Hendriks" - White Sox Talk

Hendricks switched back and forth between a starter and reliever role earlier in his career but has become a full-time reliever in recent years.

"Liam Hendricks and Josh Hader take home the Reliever of the Year awards." - The Score

"Liam Hendricks and Josh Hader take home the Reliever of the Year awards." - The Score

Hendricks has thrived in the closer's role for the White Sox and was named the American League's Reliever of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendricks dissapproves of American gun laws

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks holds a 2.81 earned-run average this season.

Liam Hendricks has spoken out about his political stance on American gun laws before but never so directly as he did tonight. Hendricks said that Australia views the U.S.A. as a land of opportunity, a stance with which Hendricks agrees but with some reservations.

"There's a lot of things that are good over here, but you look at the negatives... like I could walk into a store as a non-American and buy a handgun in certain states," he said. "And that baffles me."

Hendricks thinks that United States legislators can take some guidance from Australia, which Hendricks said banned guns some years ago.

"[Australia] had a mass shooting," he said. "And when that mass shooting happened the government came and was like 'Yeah, we can't do this; we're going to do a buy-back program. And so we're going to buy back your guns for a fair price.'"

Liam Hendricks said that Australia's gun restrictions had positive impacts on the country's suicide and homicide rates. The White Sox pitcher didn't cite any sources but made his views quite clear.

