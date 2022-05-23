ICYMI: Adley Rutschman electrifies the crowd in his MLB debut, registers a three-bagger in his first career hit

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was all the talk after stepping up for his team in a big way in his second-ever MLB game. The Baltimore Orioles haven't had a lot go their way this year. The team is currently in last place in the American League East with a record of 17-25, putting them 12.5 games behind the New York Yankees, who are the division leaders.

The Orioles, however, are in the midst of a rebuild. They are trying to give promising young players in their farm system a shot at the majors so that they may cultivate World Series-level success in the next 5-10 years. A young catcher by the name of Adley Rutschman is one such youngster making his mark in the MLB.

Rookie catcher Adley Rutschman hits a triple in his second MLB game ever

The Orioles took on the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards this past weekend. Manager Brandon Hyde's team is back in last place after trading spots with the Red Sox. The O's, energized after winning the first game of the series, were looking to go up 2-0 on the Rays.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Adley Rutschman enjoying the moment as he takes a big league field for the first time Adley Rutschman enjoying the moment as he takes a big league field for the first time https://t.co/yF5C4R18GI

- @ Jomboy Media

Unfortunately, it did not end that way. After giving up a pair of home runs to Randy Arozerena and one to Kevin Kiermaier, the Orioles found themselves down 6-0 by the bottom of the seventh.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Adley Rutschman's first career hit is a TRIPLE! Adley Rutschman's first career hit is a TRIPLE! https://t.co/CRm7KoY4Vn

- @ Talkin' Baseball

However, with one out in the bottom of the seventh, with Ralph Garza Jr. pitching for the Rays, the young Rutschman stepped up to the plate. Rutschman, 24, was drafted by the Orioles in 2019 and recently got the tap to come up to the bigs.

Despite never recording an MLB hit, Rutschman evidently had a bit of confidence. On a 2-2 count, he ripped a breaking ball pitched by Garza Jr. down the right field line. At 6'2 and 220 lbs, Rutschman is not a small man, but he got on his horse and made it all the way to third base for his first career hit.

Unfortunately for Rutschman, the subsequent two hitters both struck out, leaving him stranded on third base. The Orioles would go down 6-1. However, Rutschman looks as though he has the swagger to do some big things in the future.

