ICYMI: Kansas City Royals name former Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their new manager

After Mike Matheny's dismissal as Kansas CIty Royals manager, the club has named former Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as the new club skipper.

The 48-year-old, who spent most of his playing days in Triple-A, will make his debut as a manager in 2023. Quatraro previously spent time with the then-Cleveland Indians as an assistant hitting coach and in 2018, the Rays hired him as a third base coach before promoting him to the bench-coach role.

"We’ve named Matt Quatraro the 18th full-time manager in franchise history. #TogetherRoyal" - @ Kansas City Royals

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Kansas City Royals are hiring Matt Quatraro as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Quatraro, 48, has been the Rays' bench coach and also worked in Cleveland. He's adored among players, coaches and execs, and is regarded as the ideal type to shepherd the Royals' young core. The Kansas City Royals are hiring Matt Quatraro as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Quatraro, 48, has been the Rays' bench coach and also worked in Cleveland. He's adored among players, coaches and execs, and is regarded as the ideal type to shepherd the Royals' young core.

"He's adored among players, coaches and execs, and is regarded as the ideal type to shepherd the Royals' young core." - @ Jeff Passan

Quatraro would have an uphill battle that even his predecessor Mike Matheny failed to overcome. The Royals have been in full rebuilding mode for years now, with Matheny compiling a 165-219 record in three seasons with the team that saw them finish no further than fourth.

If there is one thing that Quatraro can bank on, it would be the plethora of youth that is at the Royals' disposal led by Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals season-by-season

Since their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and an all-conquering 2015 which saw the Royals win their first world championship in 30 years, the Royals have failed to manufacture a winning season record.

Since their Fall Classic triumph in 2015, the club has compiled a win-loss record of 378-492. It is yet to be seen if the team can turn their fortunes around and if they will be successful in building around their young core.

Poll : 0 votes