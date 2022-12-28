ICYMI: Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara received hero's welcome in DR after taking home 2022 NL Cy Young Award

Sandy Alcantara was selected as the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner, making him the first pitcher in Miami Marlins history to win the distinction. Alcantara received a hero’s welcome in his hometown after arriving for the first time since winning the award.

Alcantara led the majors with six complete games and worked 228 2/3 innings worked while posting a record of 14-9 and a 2.28 ERA in 32 starts this year. In voting held by the Baseball Writers Association of America at the conclusion of the regular season, the reliable right-hander got all 30 votes for first place.

The All-Star was also chosen as the 2022 Baseball Digest/eBay MLB Pitcher of the Year and the 2022 MLBPA NL Outstanding Pitcher of the Year.

Sandy Alcantara is the third Dominican-born player to win a Cy Young award

Alcantara joins Bartolo Colon (2005) and Pedro Martinez as the third player of Dominican descent to receive the Cy Young award (1997, 1999, and 2000). He also received the Juan Marichal Award for 2022, which was granted to the Major League Baseball player from the Dominican Republic who excels the most.

In a deal featuring Zac Gallen and Marcell Ozuna going to the St. Louis Cardinals, Sandy Alcantara was given to the Miami Marlins.

The Dominican ace hasn't looked back since donning the Miami Marlins outfit in 2018 and has pitched for the team for five seasons, maintaining a 3.09 ERA with 628 strikeouts while maintaining a sub-4.00 ERA.

Most innings pitched by a rookie, most innings pitched and strikeouts by a player born in the Dominican Republic are all records held by Alcántara for the Marlins franchise.

On November 28, 2021, the team extended Alcantara's deal for an additional $56 million, shattering Carlos Martinez's previous record for the most contracts for a pitcher under team control with less than four years of service.

