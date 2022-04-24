ICYMI: New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino leaves home plate for an incredible play

The New York Yankees have been searching for quality, high-level play at catcher since the retirement of Yankee legend Jorge Posada. However, Jose Trevino is doing his best to give the Yankees confidence behind the plate.

In the series finale between the Yankees and the Detroit Tigers, Trivino sprang on a soft hit to get the putout and retire the batter at first. It's the type of play that parents, coaches, and trainers will point to when trying to improve a catcher's defensive prowess.

Since Posada, the New York Yankees have cycled through a series of veteran and rookie catchers.

The Yankees have tried prospects who showed flashes of brilliance and long-term potential such as Jesus Montero and Gary Sanchez. They've tried veterans hopingto recapture the success of their youth such as Brian McCann and Chris Stewart.

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox: Gary Sanchez is starting a new chapter as a member of the Minnesota Twins

Trevino was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers after the lockout ended as the Yankees completely retooled their backstop. The team sent former catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins. The deal also included former American League Most Valuable Player Josh Donaldson.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees: Josh Donaldson is hoping to revitalize his career on one of the biggest stages in baseball

The change in catchers seems to have benefited manager Aaron Boone. Boone has changed team personnel. The Yankees added a series of new coaches including former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas to coach third base. Many perceived this as a "last chance" situation for the Yankees manager who has been unable to bring the Yankees back to the World Series during his tenure at the helm.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees: Yankees manager Aaron Boone is on the hot seat as management feels they've provided him with all of the tools to reach the World Series.

However, if the Yankees can continue to get the level of defense Trivino demonstrated as a backup, the team will be poised to make a run at winning the AL pennant and potentially a World Series title.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach