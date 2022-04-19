ICYMI: New York Yankees outfielder makes an outlandish leaping catch in centerfield

New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro has made headlines for all the right reasons. Locastro made an incredible diving catch in the sixth inning of the Yankees game against the Baltimore Orioles.

"Welcome to the Timmy-Lo Show." - @ New York Yankees

Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini hit an 0-1 Chad Green pitch into left-center field. Locastro, in left field, ranged over to his left and dove to snag the ball and take away an extra-base hit from Mancini. The catch was massive and saved a run. The score was 0-0 before the hit and stayed at 0-0 after the catch.

Who is New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro?

Tim Locastro grew up in Auburn, New York, and played college baseball at Ithaca College. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He signed with the Blue Jays but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2015.

Jake Montgomery @JakeMontgomery_ For a guy that is coming off a major injury from making an incredible catch for the Yankees last year, for Tim Locastro to put his body on the line AGAIN in his FIRST game back, major respect and kudos to him. Wow. For a guy that is coming off a major injury from making an incredible catch for the Yankees last year, for Tim Locastro to put his body on the line AGAIN in his FIRST game back, major respect and kudos to him. Wow. https://t.co/k6fyOc7cm9

"For a guy that is coming off a major injury from making an incredible catch for the Yankees last year, for Tim Locastro to put his body on the line AGAIN in his FIRST game back, major respect and kudos to him. Wow." - @ Jake Montgomery

Locastro was called up to the Dodgers on September 29, 2017. Locastro spent most of the 2018 season in the minor leagues but played in 18 games for the Dodgers. He was called up because of his speed and was mainly used as a pinch runner.

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants

Locastro was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2019 season. He became a regular for the Diamondbacks and played in 91 games. He hit .250 with one home run and 17 RBIs. Locastro became known as one of the fastest players and stole 17 bases in a row.

Locastro played in 33 games of the shortened 60-game 2020 season. He stole 11 more bases in a row before being caught. He set the record for 28 stolen bases in a row and continued to show his speed.

Locastro was traded to the New York Yankees on July 1, 2021. He tore his ACL after nine games and started the 2021 season in the minor leagues. Locastro was called up on April 17 and is making the most of his time in the major leagues.

