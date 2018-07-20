If I was the Mets General Manager, Here's What I would do at the Trade Deadline

89th MLB All-Star Game

For the second consecutive season, the New York Mets will be most likely missing the postseason. They have a 39-55 record so far in 2018. It is the worst in the National League and the fourth worst in the MLB. The Mets did actually get off to a 10-1 start this season, so how bad would it be if they didn't get off to the great start?

With the trade deadline looming, the Mets should move players and rebuild. They have one of the worst farm systems in baseball. New York's top two prospects right now are shortstop Andres Giminez and first baseman, Peter Alonso.

Remember a couple of years ago when shortstop Amed Rosario and first baseman Dominic Smith were supposed to be the future cornerstone pieces of the franchise? That may not be the case now. Wouldn't it be funny if it were those guys? Even if it were, the Mets need to replenish and reflourish their foundation.

The first thing I would do is trade right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom to the New York Yankees for left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield (no.2 NYY prospect, no.39 overall), right-handed pitcher Dillon Tate (no.9 NYY prospect), right-handed pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (no.12 NYY prospect), outfielder Clint Frazier, and outfielder Isiah Gilliam.

The second thing I would do is trade right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Colorado Rockies for shortstop/second baseman Brendan Rodgers (no.1 COL prospect, no.6 overall), right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert (no.3 COL prospect, no.87 overall), right-handed pitcher Ryan Castellani (no.7 COL prospect), first baseman Chad Spanberger (no.24 COL prospect), and left-handed pitcher Ben Bowden (no.22 COL prospect).

Yoenis Cespedes in the dugout

The third thing I would do is tell outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to waive his no-trade clause. They should trade him to the Cleveland Indians for outfielder Quentin Holmes (no.11 CLE prospect), right-handed pitcher Luis Oviedo (no. 18 CLE prospect), and second baseman Mark Mathias.

The fourth thing I would do is trade shortstop/second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera to the Milwaukee Brewers for first baseman/outfielder Jake Gatewood (no.17 MIL prospect), left-handed pitcher Kodi Medeiros (no.18 MIL prospect), right-handed pitcher Zack Brown (no.23 MIL prospect), and catcher Payton Henry (no.29 MIL prospect).

The fifth thing I would do is trade reliever Jeurys Familia to the St. Louis Cardinals for third baseman Elehuris Montero (no.27 STL prospect) and right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponceneleon (no.30 STL prospect).

I would have liked to try and find a team for outfielder Jay Bruce and infielder Todd Frazier, but they are both on the 10-day disabled list. I said, Cespedes, even though he is on the 10-day disabled list because he is expected to come off it tomorrow.

With everything I just projected, this would be 18 players in return for five players and 17 of them are prospects. The pitching in the minor leagues would be revamped and most of those guys could contribute as a starter or as a reliever. Brendan Rodgers is one of the next talented stars in baseball. Clint Frazier would play at the majors right away and he wouldn't have to worry about a logjam in the outfield.

The Mets drafted outfielder Jared Kleinic sixth overall in the MLB Draft. He should be a stud one day for the Mets if they develop him correctly. The New York Mets will most likely be drafting in the top 8 next June. They would currently have the fourth pick right now if the season ended today.

The odds are the New York Mets will most likely not retool the farm system and they will continue to fall behind.