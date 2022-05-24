"If Mets games had titles, this one would be called 'The one with the Heckler'" "Absolutely hilarious! Jeff must be cool dude!" - Jeff McNeil silences heckler in New York Mets blowout against the Giants

The New York Mets played the San Francisco Giants on Monday, May 22, and the game was not close. The Mets demolished the Giants, putting up 13 runs and holding the Giants to just two runs. The Mets offense exploded for five runs in the second inning, then again in the eighth inning with another four runs.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the game was when New York Mets' second baseman Jeff McNeil blasted a home run to deep right field. However, the home run itself was not the best part; what happened right before was. Just seconds before McNeil hit the home run, a Giants fan behind home plate was heckling McNeil, saying that he has no power.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia "Hey McNeil, work out those legs. You've got no power. No power, McNeil"



Jeff McNeil responded to the heckler in the best way possible "Hey McNeil, work out those legs. You've got no power. No power, McNeil"Jeff McNeil responded to the heckler in the best way possible https://t.co/Taz59sL1CA

"'Hey McNeil, work out those legs. You've got no power. No power, McNeil.' Jeff McNeil responded to the heckler in the best way possible" - @ Jomboy Media

The heckler can be clearly heard on the broadcast, and then on the next pitch McNeil hit a home run that almost went into the San Francisco Bay. After listening to the video, it's no surprise that this blew up with fans on Twitter.

New York Mets fans on Twitter react to the Giants heckler

Marci Canha @marcicanha If Mets games had titles, this one would be called “The one with the Heckler” If Mets games had titles, this one would be called “The one with the Heckler”

"If Mets games had titles, this one would be called 'The one with the Heckler'" - @ Marci Canha

The person who tweeted this is actually Mets outfielder Mark Canha's wife. She's refrencing the TV show "Friends" with her game title. It makes sense because, both "Friends" and the Mets are based in New York City.

"Absolutely hilarious! Jeff must be cool dude!" - @ John Cushing

This Mets fan likes the title Mark Canha's wife came up with. They also say that Jeff has got to be a cool guy. To disprove the heckler's jeers by crushing a home run on the next pitch, yeah, that is definitely cool!

NICK R @ROSSANO11 @marcicanha @ellesep They should hire him as a coach. He really woke up the bats @marcicanha @ellesep They should hire him as a coach. He really woke up the bats 😂

This Twitter user might be on to something with this tweet. The New York Mets exploded for 13 runs when the heckler was there, so it might be best for the Mets to keep them close.

Joan Bayer @jbee807 @marcicanha If he's back tonight and the Mets have the same results I'll put up with the annoying fan! @marcicanha If he's back tonight and the Mets have the same results I'll put up with the annoying fan!

"If he's back tonight and the Mets have the same results I'll put up with the annoying fan!" - @ Joan

This Mets fan sounds like they wouldn't really mind the heckler coming back for more games. Maybe the heckler really woke up the Mets last game, so it could be best for him to stick around.

"You'd think he'd shut his trap after a dinger or two..." - @ MK

Yesterday's heckler was persistent for all nine innings of the game, even after the Giants were getting blown out. It is impressive that they can yell and scream for that long when the game was not even close.

JR @BeachBallaBrand @marcicanha The heckler batting 0 for 12 in this one @marcicanha The heckler batting 0 for 12 in this one

"The heckler batting 0 for 12 in this one" - @ JR

It's safe to say the heckler was not very effective. There is a chance that every New York Mets player he heckled got a hit last night.

"Seems like he's very close to the mics." - @ Daryl

This was a topic of disscusion on Twitter when talking about the heckler. Usually, anyone who screams at a baseball game cannot be heard, but this heckler can be heard on both the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants broadcasts multiple times.

"You have no power!" = Everybody homers!!" - @ MetsGoMets

The sequence of events is really ironic in this case. Not only is the heckler screaming at McNeil, he specifically says that he has no power, and then McNeil crushes a home run. That is quite literally the definition of irony.

Hecklers are always a nusince to players and other fans in the stands. It is always good to see them be put in their place, and McNeil's home run was a perfect example of that.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt