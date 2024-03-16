"If we need it, he will" - Brian Cashman not ruling out Gerrit Cole's IL stint as Yankees unwilling to rush back ace pitcher for 2024 season

The New York Yankees have been in a tough spot with Gerrit Cole's situation in recent times. The reigning Cy Young winner had an injury in his right elbow during the Spring Training, and as per reports, the pitcher might be out for the next 10 to 12 weeks.

According to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman opened up about possibly putting Cole on the 60-day injured list following his ongoing situation. He said:

"If we need it, he will. It's not necessary unless we need the spot. He will be a choice for that. He's going to miss that time, regardless. If we need it, that would be one lane."

For the Yankees, losing a player of Cole's stature is a tense situation due to injury and just days before the upcoming Opening Day. They would surely hope that the player returns as soon as possible.

With an Opening Day return most likely out of the table for Cole, it is to be seen how the team manages it now and how they can fill the gap internally for the time being until the star is back at his full form or will they look to fill the gap by bringing in new reinforcements from outside.

Gerrit Cole opens up about his recent injury and when he might be back to action

Six-time All-Star Gerrit Cole has recently spoken about his most recent injury and has shared a potential timeline for his return on the mound for the Bronx Bombers.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Cole has revealed that he is suffering from nerve inflammation and edema and will be resting for at least the next three to four weeks before throwing again.

“Three to four weeks no throw, and we’ll go from there," Cole said. "I think we determined that we just got a little too hot a little too quick this spring.”

Although it was heavily speculated that Cole might have to go for a Tommy John surgery, Hoch reported that after meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday in Los Angeles, Cole, for now, has avoided surgery.

