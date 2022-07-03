“If Shane McClanahan doesn’t win the Cy Young, we riot” - MLB Twitter piles on respect for 25-year-old Rays ace after he shuts down the Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan just repeated what he does best: shutting down offenses. His victim today was the Toronto Blue Jays, who, put simply, have been hitting the ball lately. He cooled them right off this afternoon.

It was the first game of a doubleheader at Rogers Centre and it started at Noon. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did a bit of damage in the first inning with an RBI single, and then that was it. The Blue Jays couldn't figure out McClanahan for the rest of the game.

He threw seven innings of three-hit ball, allowing only one run and one walk. He struck out 10 batters for the second outing in a row. The craziest part? McClanahan's WHIP entering the game was so low that the combined four hits and walks he allowed raised it. It's now 0.80.

It's getting to the point where McClanahan's combined dominance and consistency are so overpowering that he's blowing away any American League Cy Young Award competition. Early in the year, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was keeping pace somewhat, but he hasn't been able to keep up with McClanahan.

Justin Verlander might be his closest competition. However, if the season ended today, McClanahan would be superior in almost every statistic.

McClanahan's 133 strikeouts blow away Verlander's 90.

Shane McClanahan is proving himself to be the Cy Young frontrunner, and MLB Twitter is making it known

Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan has a nasty four-pitch arsenal of a fastball, changeup, curveball, and slider.

McClanahan is just 25, but he's finally convinced oddsmakers that he might be better than the former king, Justin Verlander.

Trajectory is a good way to look at it. McClanahan's has been nothing but up, up, up this season. The most runs he's allowed in a game is three.

@|\|+ @flowkokurama there’s no way Shane McClanahan doesn’t win the Cy Young on his current trajectory. playing like a top 3 pitcher this whole year there’s no way Shane McClanahan doesn’t win the Cy Young on his current trajectory. playing like a top 3 pitcher this whole year

McClanahan struck out the side today in the seventh inning, which was his last.

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814



Strikes out the side in the 7th which means he ends his start with 10 total K’s, 7 IP, 1 ER, and only walked 1! 18 swings & misses today.



#Raysup #mlb What a performance from Shane McClanahan who is definitely the front runner for the CY YOUNG AWARD!Strikes out the side in the 7th which means he ends his start with 10 total K’s, 7 IP, 1 ER, and only walked 1! 18 swings & misses today. What a performance from Shane McClanahan who is definitely the front runner for the CY YOUNG AWARD! Strikes out the side in the 7th which means he ends his start with 10 total K’s, 7 IP, 1 ER, and only walked 1! 18 swings & misses today. #Raysup #mlb

McClanahan's competition for Cy Young is good, but not nearly as good as him.

Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP



- Shane McClanahan

- Justin Verlander

- Alek Manoah

- Martin Perez



#RaysUp It’s a four-man race for the AL Cy Young at this point.- Shane McClanahan- Justin Verlander- Alek Manoah- Martin Perez It’s a four-man race for the AL Cy Young at this point. - Shane McClanahan- Justin Verlander- Alek Manoah- Martin Perez#RaysUp

McClanahan's walk-to-strikeout ratio has shot up this season, showing how much his control improved over the winter.

Camden Kay @k_camden Here's a look at the top improvers in K-BB% from 2021 to 2022. The start of the comet represents the 2021 value with the white point representing this year.



Shane McClanahan being on this list is a large part of why he's the Cy Young favorite in the AL. Here's a look at the top improvers in K-BB% from 2021 to 2022. The start of the comet represents the 2021 value with the white point representing this year.Shane McClanahan being on this list is a large part of why he's the Cy Young favorite in the AL. https://t.co/i6ifzRQhGX

One of the biggest reasons for McClanahan's success is his ability to change his velocity on a dime.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Shane McClanahan, 95mph Fastball and 87mph Changeup, Overlay Shane McClanahan, 95mph Fastball and 87mph Changeup, Overlay https://t.co/Xc3n3ZOYJn

Shane McClanahan's dominance today helped his Rays defeat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 6-2.

