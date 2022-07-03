“If Shane McClanahan doesn’t win the Cy Young, we riot” - MLB Twitter piles on respect for 25-year-old Rays ace after he shuts down the Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan just repeated what he does best: shutting down offenses. His victim today was the Toronto Blue Jays, who, put simply, have been hitting the ball lately. He cooled them right off this afternoon.
It was the first game of a doubleheader at Rogers Centre and it started at Noon. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did a bit of damage in the first inning with an RBI single, and then that was it. The Blue Jays couldn't figure out McClanahan for the rest of the game.
He threw seven innings of three-hit ball, allowing only one run and one walk. He struck out 10 batters for the second outing in a row. The craziest part? McClanahan's WHIP entering the game was so low that the combined four hits and walks he allowed raised it. It's now 0.80.
It's getting to the point where McClanahan's combined dominance and consistency are so overpowering that he's blowing away any American League Cy Young Award competition. Early in the year, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was keeping pace somewhat, but he hasn't been able to keep up with McClanahan.
Justin Verlander might be his closest competition. However, if the season ended today, McClanahan would be superior in almost every statistic.
McClanahan's 133 strikeouts blow away Verlander's 90.
Shane McClanahan is proving himself to be the Cy Young frontrunner, and MLB Twitter is making it known
McClanahan is just 25, but he's finally convinced oddsmakers that he might be better than the former king, Justin Verlander.
Trajectory is a good way to look at it. McClanahan's has been nothing but up, up, up this season. The most runs he's allowed in a game is three.
McClanahan struck out the side today in the seventh inning, which was his last.
McClanahan's competition for Cy Young is good, but not nearly as good as him.
McClanahan's walk-to-strikeout ratio has shot up this season, showing how much his control improved over the winter.
One of the biggest reasons for McClanahan's success is his ability to change his velocity on a dime.
Shane McClanahan's dominance today helped his Rays defeat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 6-2.