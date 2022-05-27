"If you want me to load the bags on the plane, that's what I'll do" - Matt Carpenter, newest member of the New York Yankees pledges to do whatever it takes for new team

The New York Yankees have acquired former All-Star Matt Carpenter. He made his debut with the team just hours after learning about the deal himself. Carpenter arrived in Tampa, Florida, at 3:20 pm, less than four hours before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays was scheduled to start.

The New York Yankees retained their claim of being the best team in baseball with a 7-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays last night at Tropicana Field. They are now 32-13, 5.5 games ahead of the Rays in the American League East.

Read on to find out how 36-year-old Carpenter performed in his first game in pinstripes.

New York Yankees acquire Matt Carpenter, put him to work immediately

Until yesterday, Matt Carpenter knew no team apart from the St. Louis Cardinals. He was drafted by the team in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft. Since making his debut with the team in 2011 against the Chicago Cubs, he has stuck with the team ever since.

New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees announced today that they have signed three-time All-Star INF Matt Carpenter to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster. The New York Yankees announced today that they have signed three-time All-Star INF Matt Carpenter to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster.

In his career in St. Louis, Carpenter was a three-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Cards in 2011. Over his 10-year career there, he hit 155 home runs and 576 RBIs.

Over the past couple of seasons, however, Carpenter's production has fallen off sharply. He has hit only seven home runs and batted a lowly .177 over the course of his past two seasons. When his contract ended last year, the Cardinals were not interested in keeping him around.

The Yankees claimed Carpenter yesterday, signing him to a minor league deal. Carpenter, however, was in the lineup yesterday against the Rays in the 7-2 victory. Batting in the eighth spot as a DH, Carpenter was hit by a pitch and drew a walk.

"If you want me to load the bags on the plane, that's what I'll do," he allegedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone, highlighting his willingness to help the Yankees continue winning games at any cost.

The Yankees will finish their four-game series against the Rays on Sunday afternoon before returning home to take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium.

