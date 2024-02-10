"In honor of Valentine's day" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares romantic throwback getaway with a nod to Tim McGraw’s hit single

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea recently shared a snap of the couple from their marriage. As this year's Valentine's Day is just around the corner, it seems she has already started celebrating her love for her husband through social media as she dove into memory lane and shared this special moment with her fans.

Chelsea shared a monochrome picture of her and her husband from their big day, Nov. 25, 2014, when they tied the knot in St. Regis Bal Harbour, Florida. In the picture, Freddie was seen wearing a tuxedo and Chelsea wore a gorgeous feather dress as they kissed each other in the back seat of a car.

Freddie Freeman's wife also mentioned her wedding song, Tim McGraw's hit single 'My Best Friend', in the Instagram story. Her story came along with a caption that read:

"In honors of Valentine's Day coming up, share your wedding song"

Chelsea Freeman shares throwback snaps from her romantic getaway with her husband Freddie Freeman

The couple first started dating in June 2011. This was when Chelsea was still in college. Now, the couple are the parents of three. They welcomed their firstborn son, Charlie, to their family in September 2016. Later, they further welcomed two other sons, Brandon John and Maximus Turner Freeman, in December 2020 and January 2021.

When Freddie Freeman reflected on staying away from family for his trade

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has been a family man. Whenever free, the star is often seen sharing quality moments with his wife and their three sons. However, it wasn't always the case, as during his initial days in LA, he used to commute to the stadium from Corona del Mar as he planned to maintain his Atlanta residence.

According to People.com, Freddie once opened up about this situation back during Spring Training of 2021. He mentioned his wife to be a great support and that it was tough for him to live apart from his family regularly. The first baseman said:

"She has been able to keep me calm. Our relationship, I didn’t know it could get stronger. But it has gotten even stronger than it already was. I don’t know what it is. We’re just connecting on so many levels and it’s so awesome. But I still have the emptiness of missing my kids. I know there are so many people who are gone way longer than me in the military and stuff like that. I get it. But I’m not built to be able to do that. I need my family."

The couple faced a lot over the years to build this perfect family they so dearly love. After their son Charlie was born, for a couple of years, Freddie and Chelsea tried for pregnancy. However, after that, they explored fertility options, but the doctors weren't certain if Chelsea could get pregnant again.

In 2020, Freddie then arranged for a surrogate, and as luck would have it, Chelsea got pregnant almost at the same time.

