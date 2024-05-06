In Photos: Aaron Judge & Anthony Rizzo caught grooving to electronic beats at Carlos Rodon Foundation party

When it comes to hits, Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo know the drill. However, the pair of stars took center stage in a very different capacity over the weekend.

On Sunday night, several members of the Yankees attended a fundraiser in New York for teammate Carlos Rodon's eponymously named Rodon Foundation. According to some snaps posted on Carlos' wife Ashley's Instagram, Judge and Rizzo were the star acts.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo bring the house down for the Rodon Foundation

The snapshots had Judge and Rizzo at a mixing table, appearing to be dancing along to the tracks. Additionally, Ashley Rodon posted several pictures with several other wives of Yankees players, including Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy. The festivities took place in New York following the Bombers' 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Carlos and Ashley Rodon founded the foundation with the goal of serving poor families. According to the non-profit's website, Rodon started the group after struggling to conceive their two children. They now want to make sure that others can get the same services they did, regardless of their financial situation.

Although Rizzo took Sunday's game off, Aaron Judge hammered his seventh home run of the season in the first inning. New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes was able to limit the opposition to just two earned runs over 6.1 innings to secure the victory and sweep the series.

Despite a rocky first season as a Yankee in 2023, Carlos Rodon appears to have made the necessary adjustments. A Cy Young contender as a member of the San Francisco Giants in 2022, Rodon currently owns a 3.68 ERA, down from his 6.85 2023 figure.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo show off celebratory feeling

With an off-day scheduled for Monday, the attendees of the Rodon Foundation event likely did not need to worry about getting up early. After the sweep of the Tigers, Yankees manager Aaron Boone commended his team, saying:

“Wins are precious in this league. It’s really good to shake hands three times into an off day. It does a lot for the soul.”

With the Yankees now just a game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, the team will head into their next series against the Astros, hoping to close the gap.

