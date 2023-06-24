In Photos: Albert Pujols' fiancée Nicole accompanies him to the UK to root for his broadcasting stint at MLB London Series

The fact that Nicole is Albert Pujols' fiancée makes him a fortunate man. Nicole has accompanied Pujols to the UK for the recent MLB London series to root for his broadcasting stint.

Albert Pujols, the former St. Louis Cardinals star, and his stunning fiancée, Nicole Fernandez, traveled to the UK for the MLB London Series weekend.

Albert took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of his wife and himself in the UK for the MLB London Series.

"Thank you @mlb @mlbnetwork for making me part of this amazing weekend. #GuildhallGala"

Pujols and Nicole officially joined Instagram in December 2022. After the former St. Louis Cardinals great divorced his first wife, Deidra, they eventually crossed paths. Pujols said goodbye to his Major League Baseball career after signing his retirement papers with the St. Louis Cardinals in November last year. It appears that the former power hitter intends to take advantage of his retirement by marrying his new partner.

Albert Pujols might get married soon

Albert Pujols, a former star for the St. Louis Cardinals, recently created excitement and rumors of wedding bells among his followers on social media.

He posted a photo of himself and his fiancée, Nicole Fernandez, on Instagram on May 11, with the caption:

"So blessed to have you in my life, my soon to be Mrs. Pujols"

Pujols has won multiple awards for his outstanding on-field performance over the course of his career, which has helped cement his status among MLB fans. As a result, Pujols' personal news, is welcomed with great enthusiasm.

Pujols, who made his Major League Baseball debut with the St. Louis Cardinals on April 2, 2001, has achieved much throughout his career. He was selected as an All-Star 11 times and received six Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Glove Awards.

