In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan makes precious memories with son Knox on Chicago trip

In a season filled with near-constant travel, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros is lucky enough to be able to bring his family away with him sometimes. Recently, Bregman's wife posted pictures of the couple's young son.

During the Astros' series against the Chicago Cubs, Reagan Bregman, Alex' wife, did some sightseeing in U.S.'s third-largest city. Via her Instagram, Reagan gave fans a glimpse of her various outfits on the trip, as well as some images with her 18-month-old son, Knox.

"Chicago in fit pics" - reaganelizabeth

Born in Louisiana, Reagan met Alex Bregman at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend in 2017. The pair were married in 2020, and welcomed their son Knox into the world in 2022. An entrepreneur by nature, Reagan founded Exiza, her own line of "athleisure" wear.

Unfortunately for the Bregmans, the pit stop in the Windy City was not very fruitful for the Astros. The defending AL West champs went down in a three-game sweep, being outscored by the Chicago Cubs 14-6 over the course of the series.

Alex Bregman has caught significant flak for his poor start to the season. Currently hitting just .216 without a home run, over his past seven appearances, the New Mexico-native has hit just .158 with two RBIs.

"Pretty good chance Alex Bregman has a breakout game today and hits his first HR of the season now that he’s got his matza for Passover. Credit to Richard Silverman on the matza and photo. CC @MaxMannis @ZackRaab" - Yoni Pollak

Alex Bregman remains unfazed by slow start in contract season

At the end of the year, Bregman's five-year, $100 million contract with the Houston Astros is set to expire. As such, with Knox and Reagan in mind, the third baseman understands that his numbers this season are of the utmost importance. However, despite the rocky start to the season, Bregman is confident that things will pick back up, recently telling The Athletic:

“I find zero pressure in regards to playing in a contract year. I play the game to be an elite player in the game.”

Now with a record of 7-19, the Astros find themselves 6.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who lead the AL West. If the season is not turned around soon, at least some of the blame will undoubtedly be laid at Alex Bregman's feet.

