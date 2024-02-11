In Photos: Alex Bregman and wife Reagan share highlights from Vegas Super Bowl party featuring Lil Wayne's electrifying performance

Third baseman Alex Bregman and millions of fans are awaiting the Super Bowl kickoff in Las Vegas on Sunday. The game will be played between the AFC champion and defending champion the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Bregman and his wife, Reagan, are in Las Vegas and enjoyed the Vegas Super Bowl party featuring Lil Wayne's electrifying performance. The party was sponsored by Fanatics, a sportswear brand. The couple donned an all-black outfit for the event.

Alex Bregman to be extended by the Astros?

The two-time All-Star is entering the final year of his contract with the Houston Astros before he heads to free agency after the 2024 season.

His teammate and All-Star second baseman, Jose Altuve, was rewarded with a record five-year, $125 million contract extension. Just like Altuve, Alex Bregman has played his entire career in Houston so far. So, it won't be a surprise if the club locks in another infielder this summer.

Astros general manager Dana Brown was at a luncheon at Minute Maid Park on Thursday to preview spring training. He said that the team intends to make an offer to Bregman, but there is no timetable for doing so. Brown also mentioned that he has initiated discussions with Bregman's agent, Scott Boras.

“There’s really not a timeline on this right now and at some point, we will make an offer,” Brown said. “I think we both respect that and that’s pretty much the conversation. Look, we love Alex, we’d love to have him here. As far as a timeline, we just don’t have it, but we will at some point make him an offer.

"We know how good he is and how good he’s been for this franchise. It would be tough to look out at third base and not see that elite defense. And so at some point we’ll circle back and have those conversations."

Bregman started 161 games in 2023 and was a Gold Glove finalist. He put up an above-average batting line of .261/.363/.441 with 25 homers, 98 RBIs, 103 runs, 28 doubles and 92 walks.

He has been a key part of a Houston team that has reached the American League Championship Series in each of his first seven full seasons in the majors. So, in all likelihood, Alex Bregman will be offered a contract extension.

